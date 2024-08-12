Frozen 3 & 4 Will Likely Break Disney's Long Gap Pattern Between Sequels, Here's How

Disney's disappointing sequel trend is set to change with the upcoming Frozen 3 and Frozen 4. Screen Rant revealed new concept images at the D23 2024: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. Creator Jennifer Lee promised answers to questions left over from Frozen 2, stating it would take two movies to fully flesh out all these details. Despite being a couple of years away from release, the movie promises to be worth the wait.

The first concept image for Frozen 3 at D23 2024 features Anna and Elsa riding horses in the Enchanted Forest, with a looming villain behind them. The second image shows the sisters ice skating together, setting the tone for the upcoming film. Lee's comments suggest this could also apply to the rumored Frozen 4.

The first piece of concept art shows Anna, Elsa, and Olaf riding horses toward a shimmering, floating city in the distance, yellow glow radiating from its towers. However, a dark shadow is sneaking up from behind, teasing a new villain with a horned helmet and spear. The second image sees the sisters on an ice pond, what appear to be cracks in the shape of snowflakes all across it.

Disney CEO Bob Iger hinted at the possibility of Frozen 4 in 2027, but there was no clear indication of any difference from its predecessors, which were released over five years apart. Lee's statement that it will take two films to answer questions left from Frozen 2 suggests that Frozen 3 and Frozen 4 will work more together as a joint unit, potentially releasing within a year or two of Frozen 3's Fall 2027 release.

Advertisement

Disney's Frozen franchise has been notorious for waiting years for sequels, with the first film released in 2013 and the sequel in 2019. Frozen 3's release date has continued this trend, with eight years lapsed since Elsa was identified as the fifth spirit and moved to the Enchanted Forest. This trend is not unique to Frozen, as other Disney franchises also suffer from this issue.

2024 will see the release of Moana 2, which follows up the original story that first hit theaters eight years previous in 2016. Zootopia was released this same year, and a sequel is now expected in 2025 (nine years later). Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, and Toy Story are further examples, each of which received sequels several years after they were released. While these sequels have been nearly as loved as the originals, it's frustrating that children must essentially grow up before they can enjoy the continuation of their favorite stories.

Frozen 4 was confirmed before Frozen 3, marking a rare occurrence for the studio. The franchise has consistently performed well at the box office and with critics, making it Disney's figurehead. If Disney confirms two movies ahead of time, it's likely that the next two installments will be worth the wait.

Advertisement

The tease that Frozen 3 and Frozen 4 will be used to expand on the lore established in Frozen 2 is also promising since this means a kind of complex world unlike anything seen from Disney's animated movies. What's more, the villain teased in the Frozen 3 concept art is deeply promising, and it's possible this will be the overarching antagonist for the following two films, tying into the existing story in an impactful way.

Elsa, who was previously the protector of the Enchanted Forest in Frozen 2, now has to protect her new home. The glowing city appears over the woods, suggesting it may be a threat or a benevolent location. It's unclear if this represents the connection between Anna and Elsa's worlds, further exploring the concept of collaboration.

ALSO READ: Disney Confirms 2027 Release Window For Frozen 3 With First Logo And Official Concept Art At D23 Expo; DEETS