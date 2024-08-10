Disney Confirms 2027 Release Window For Frozen 3 With First Logo And Official Concept Art At D23 Expo; DEETS

Disney’s Frozen 3 is scheduled to be released in 2027, with a view to answering some questions left unanswered by the blockbuster movie series.

At D23 expo, Disney Animation announcements were concluded by Jennifer Lee with a pleasant surprise.The new visual development art for the upcoming musical, Frozen 3 was then unveiled. Lee, who is Disney’s chief creative officer, shared the latest visual development art from the ongoing animation. The artwork displayed during this event was created by Britney Lee and it featured Elsa riding on a white horse while Anna sat on a brown stag.

Disney D23 announced on social media with a caption, "Is there a chill in the air...? Jennifer Lee announces at #D23 that #Frozen3 will be coming to theaters in 2027!"

With original Frozen creator Jennifer Lee taking over as head of Disney Animation, there will definitely be more exciting tales from Arendelle to come. So far, Lee co-write two Frozen movies - Frozen and Frozen II. The first film of the franchise which won her the Academy Award for best animated feature came out a decade ago.

Inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairy tale The Snow Queen, the first Frozen movie hit theaters in 2013. The film became an instant phenomenon thanks to its iconic voice cast — Kristen Bell as Anna, Idina Menzel as Elsa, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff and Josh Gad as Olaf the snowman. It grossed 1.28 billion USD globally at that time making it the fifth highest-grossing film of all time. It stands now at 22nd place among other highest-grossing films up to date.

Advertisement

Its outstanding soundtrack including tracks like Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez’s Do You Want To Build A Snowman? and Academy Award-winning Let It Go sold over 4.1 million copies by June 2016 and had been streamed more than 51 million times.

Released in 2019, Frozen 2 generated 1.45 billion USD at the box office worldwide, surpassing its predecessor and becoming the fourteenth biggest-grossing movie in history. It introduced new magical elements, locations and characters to the enchanting fictional world of Arendelle.

With a tinge of nostalgia, the pop cultural phenomenon that this animation series has become, Frozen 3 is set to arrive in theatres in 2027.

ALSO READ: ‘From A Snowman To A Mormon': Frozen Star Josh Gad Announces New Memoir