Future & Metro Boomin Reveals We Don't Trust You Tracklist; Here's All We Know About The Album So Far

Hey, music fans! Guess what’s happening today? Future and Metro Boomin are releasing their new album, We Don’t Trust You! It’s a big deal, and everyone’s buzzing with excitement. But wait, there’s more! They’ve just spilled the beans on all the songs that’ll be on the album. It’s like a sneak peek at your favorite movie before it hits theatres! Let’s find out more about this awesome album everyone’s talking about.

No surprises

Fans have been eagerly awaiting this album, and with the tracklist finally out, the anticipation is through the roof. But there’s a twist—none of the songs list any featured artists alongside Future and Metro Boomin. This has got fans wondering who else might be joining the party. However, there’s hope! One track, Type Sh*t, is rumoured to feature Travis Scott and Playboy Carti. Plus, another song called Cinderella seems to involve Scott as well.

However, as you hit play on We Don’t Trust You, you’ll be treated to a lineup of 17 electrifying tracks. And guess what? This is just the first of not one but two albums they have in store for us, with the second one slated for release on April 12. Double the fun, double the excitement.

The big reveal

As the clock ticks closer to midnight, fans are on the edge of their seats, eagerly waiting for We Don’t Trust You to hit the airwaves. The recent reveal of the tracklist has added another layer of excitement to the mix. Just last night, the duo shared a mysterious album trailer, leaving fans guessing about what’s in store. While it didn’t spill all the secrets, it definitely has set the mood for the album.

The tracklist promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions with titles like Ain’t No Love, Like That, and Where My Twin At. Each track is a potential hit, keeping listeners hooked from start to finish.

How long have fans waited for a new Future and Metro Boomin album

Fans have been itching for a new collaboration between Future and Metro Boomin for quite some time. The longing started when fans noticed that Future’s 2022 album I Never Liked You, didn’t incluse any tracks produced by Metro. Remember hits like Mask Off, Low Life and Karate Chop? Those were the golden days of their collaboration.

Metro Boomin shed some light on the situation when he spoke to Ebro Darden, mentioning that it’s been a while since they dropped something together. He explained that instead of just throwing a couple of songs randomly, they wanted to make sure their collaboration is worth the wait.

Although fans were disappointed by the absence of their favourite duo, Future lifted their spirits. In December 2023, he confirmed on his Instagram story that a joint album with Metro was in the works and set for release in 2024.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting this musical treat, and now with the album finally coming out, their patience is about to/ pay off.

