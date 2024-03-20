Did Sydney Sweeney's Grandmas Work As Extras in Her Upcoming Movie Immaculate? She Reveals

Sydney Sweeney, the ever-shining actress, made the world starstruck by her performance in the fan favorite series Euphoria. She is extremely popular among Gen-Z for her immaculate roles and charismatic personality. The Euphoria actress has also been nominated twice for the prestigious Primetime Emmy. Besides this, Sydney Sweeney is all set to shine in her latest horror film, Immaculate, which has already received a ton of good reviews. Immaculate also features a ton of special appearances, including a special one for Sweeney as her grandmother makes a cameo in the film. During her recent interview with Today, the actress opened up about her grandmother’s part in the film.

Sydney Sweeney's grandmother makes a cameo in her upcoming film Immaculate

Sydney Sweeney’s recent film, Immaculate, holds a special place in her heart. The actress has done a ton of shows and films, but her latest is dear to her as someone very close to her makes a cameo in the film, and the cameo is made by her grandmother.

Sydney Sweeney's experience for Immaculate was a family affair. The actress went on the Today show on Wednesday to discuss the new horror flick, revealing how her grandmothers featured in the film, and attended the Los Angeles premiere alongside her.

She revealed, "I flew them to Italy, and they were able to visit me on set. I made them extras as nuns. Then I brought them to the premiere in Los Angeles. They were just so excited."

Sydney Sweeney opened up about her role in Immaculate

During the same interview with the Today show, Sydney Sweeney shed light on her role in the new horror/drama movie Immaculate. Sweeney plays the character of Cecilia, a nun who witnesses an unsettling miracle, as described in the film's teaser released in January.

She told Today about the movie, noting that Immaculate is dark, daring, and unlike anything she's ever done before. She said, "It's a hard character with an intriguing story. I adored the horror genre. It's amazing.” It also finishes in a way that, as the Anyone But You actress remarked, may polarize viewers. She said,“I think there will be a mixed reaction, which I appreciate. I adore when movies or endings spark a topic or argument. I believe it will be a wild ride for some people. We like to push the boundaries. We wanted to see several places.”

The final moments of the movie will also show fans something new from Sweeney: a single take that was shot fresh. Sydney Sweeney’s upcoming horror movie Immaculate is set to release in theaters on March 22, 2024.

