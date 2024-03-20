Lollapalooza Chicago 2024: SZA, Tyler the Creator, Blink-182 Among Those Headlining Show; Deets Inside

The excitement is palpable as the lineup for Lollapalooza Chicago 2024 has finally been unveiled, promising an electrifying event filled with top-tier talent. With an impressive array of headliners and supporting acts, this year's festival, scheduled for August 1-4, is set to be a memorable experience for music enthusiasts from all walks of life.

Who will perform at Lollapalooza Chicago 2024?

Lollapalooza Chicago 2024 boasts an impressive lineup of musical heavyweights, including SZA, Tyler, the Creator, Blink-182, The Killers, Future, Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez, and Skrillex. Alongside these headliners, attendees can look forward to performances from Deftones, Tate McRae, Conan Gray, Reneé Rapp, Victoria Monét, and many more. Several rising artists such as Benson Boone, Raye, the Last Dinner Party, D4vd, Tyla, Sexyy Red, Faye Webster, Qveen Herby, Flo, Olivia Dean, Laufey with the Chicago Philharmonic and more are also included in the line-up.

For those eager to secure their spot at the festival, ticket presales are set to begin on Thursday, March 21 at 10 a.m. CT. This presale offers the opportunity to snag 4-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum Tickets at the lowest prices before they increase at 12 p.m. CT when the Public On-Sale commences. Additionally, 1-Day Tickets and lineup-by-day information will be made available at a later date.

Advertisement

As an inclusive event, Lollapalooza welcomes music lovers of all ages, with children aged eight and under granted free entry when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Kidzapalooza, Presented by Lifeway Kefir, provides a special interactive music playground within the festival grounds, featuring family-friendly performances, activities, workshops, and more.

ALSO READ: Angela Bassett Recalls Filming Violent Scenes For 1993 Tina Turner Biopic, Says It Was 'Emotionally Draining'

The social impact of Lollapalooza

Beyond delivering unparalleled musical experiences, Lollapalooza remains committed to supporting the local community and championing environmental sustainability. The festival actively engages in initiatives aimed at introducing Chicago youth to creative opportunities in the festival industry and fostering arts access in local schools. Through the Lollapalooza Arts Education Fund, substantial contributions are made to support arts and education in Chicago Public Schools.

Moreover, Lollapalooza partners with various local nonprofits to integrate art by Chicago youth into the festival and hosts job fairs to increase access to careers in the festival industry. The festival also collaborates with organizations such as Re: wild to protect wildlife and habitats worldwide, showcasing its dedication to environmental conservation.

As anticipation mounts for Lollapalooza Chicago 2024, music enthusiasts eagerly await the opportunity to witness an extraordinary lineup of talent while supporting meaningful causes and initiatives.

ALSO READ: Stray Kids set to headline Lollapalooza 2024; IVE and VCHA announced to perform