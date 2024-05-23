General Hospital Spoilers: Will Carly Confront Sonny Over His Traitorous Ways?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital on Thursday, May 23, tensions rise as Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) questions Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) about his traitor accusations. Meanwhile, Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) clashes with Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) over his drinking, and Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) faces a critical decision about pressing charges.

Hamilton Finn and Elizabeth Baldwin's conflict escalates as Elizabeth tries to intervene in Finn’s drinking habits, particularly around Violet Finn (Jophielle Love). Finn defends his actions, claiming it was just one drink, and presents Elizabeth with an ultimatum: leave voluntarily or be escorted out. As Elizabeth exits, she contacts Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) to inform him about Finn's crisis, believing she’s not the right person to help him and Violet at this moment.

In Albany, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) confronts Fergus Byrne (Lane Davies), who accuses her of causing Neil Byrne's (Joe Flanigan) death. Alexis demands Fergus to name her accuser, leading to heightened tensions.

Back in Port Charles, Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) confesses to Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) that she feels complicit in Sonny's aggressive behavior by ignoring it for too long. Kristina offers to testify for Dex Heller if he decides to press charges against Sonny. Dex, however, is worried about the potential stress on pregnant Kristina and the possible consequences if anything happens to the baby.

Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) meets with Dex, quickly realizing Sonny must have lost his temper. Dex contemplates the impact of pressing charges on his future and reputation. Anna advises him as he grapples with his decision.

Meanwhile, Carly Spencer heads to Sonny’s penthouse, interrupting Ava Jerome’s (Maura West) attempt to console him. Carly confronts Sonny, asking, “What are you going to do when you run out of traitors?” She implies that once Sonny runs out of people to blame, he will have to face his own culpability.

Additionally, Giovanni “Gio” Palmeri (Giovanni Mazza) moves into the Quartermaine mansion with Monica Quartermaine’s (Leslie Charleson) approval. Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer) welcomes Gio, hoping his new living arrangement will be successful.

Thursday’s episode of General Hospital promises intense confrontations and pivotal decisions as Carly challenges Sonny’s handling of traitors, Finn and Elizabeth face off over his drinking, and Dex contemplates legal actions against Sonny. With new developments unfolding, Port Charles remains a hotbed of drama and emotional turmoil. Stay tuned to see how these storylines evolve and what consequences await the residents.

