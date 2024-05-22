General Hospital Spoilers: Will Dex and Michael Clash Over Sonny's Fate?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital airing on Wednesday, May 22, tension mounts as Dex Heller and Michael Corinthos face off over Sonny’s future. Meanwhile, the residents of Port Charles grapple with grief, unexpected turns, and brewing confrontations.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlight

Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) consoles Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) as they prepare to share the tragic news of Gregory Chase’s (Gregory Harrison) sudden passing. Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) is hit hard by the news but finds solace in the support around her. Amidst this somber atmosphere, Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer) enthusiastically discusses a plan with Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson), only for joy to turn into sorrow upon learning about Gregory’s death.

Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) faces the heartbreaking task of informing Violet Finn (Jophielle Love) that her grandfather has died. Violet’s tears deepen Finn’s anguish, and Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) becomes concerned about Finn’s state, suspecting he has turned to alcohol again.

In Albany, Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) reassures Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) about her appeal, but Alexis faces an unexpected challenge at the hearing. Lane Davies debuts as Fergus Byrne, who might oppose Alexis' reinstatement as a lawyer, prompting Diane to fiercely defend her.

In a heated encounter, Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) argue about putting Sonny Corinthos behind bars. Dex, feeling agitated, urges Michael to seize the opportunity to stop Sonny, warning about potential future victims. Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) also expresses his frustration with Sonny, leading to a tense father-son confrontation where Dante declares he is done defending Sonny.

Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) arranges a mysterious meeting over the phone, which could involve Dante, Dex, or another character. Meanwhile, Ava Jerome (Maura West) uncovers critical information potentially linking Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) to Sonny’s altered medication. Ava’s investigations put her in precarious situations, as Valentin is already aware of her probing.

As Port Charles residents navigate through their emotional and moral dilemmas, the drama in General Hospital escalates. With Dex and Michael’s intense clash, Finn’s struggle with grief, and Ava’s dangerous pursuit of the truth, viewers are in for a rollercoaster of emotions and revelations. Tune in on Wednesday, May 22, to witness the unfolding drama and the twists that await.

