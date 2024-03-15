General Hospital Spoilers: Will Dex Stay in Port Charles Despite Sonny's Threats?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital airing on Friday, March 15, tensions rise as Josslyn Jacks tries to convince Dex Heller to stay in Port Charles despite his fears of Sonny Corinthos's wrath. Meanwhile, a series of medical revelations and personal confrontations unfold, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Curtis Ashford and Marshall Ashford embark on a quest to find Dr. Paul Braddock, hoping to unravel the mysteries surrounding Marshall's misdiagnosis. At the same time, Stella Henry seeks guidance from Kevin Collins, setting the stage for a potentially enlightening conversation.

Nina Corinthos finds herself in an awkward situation at The Invader, causing friction with Gregory Chase. As Alexis Davis engages in discussions with Diane Miller, speculation arises about potential legal maneuvers regarding the ongoing Jason Morgan saga.

At the hospital, Portia Robinson shares intriguing findings with Hamilton Finn, potentially linking to Heather Webber's medical case. Inside Heather's room, Dr. Enoch delivers critical updates about her condition, leaving her and viewers reeling with the severity of the diagnosis.

Meanwhile, Dex grapples with the consequences of defying Sonny's orders, contemplating his next move amidst fears of impending danger. Josslyn's heartfelt plea adds to the emotional turmoil, highlighting the stakes for Dex's decision.

As the drama unfolds in Port Charles, viewers await Jason Morgan's next steps in navigating the precarious situation he finds himself in. With Dex's fate hanging in the balance and tensions escalating, Friday's episode promises to deliver another gripping installment of General Hospital. While Friday's spoilers do not hint at Jason Morgan's involvement, the ongoing storyline with Jagger Cates adds another layer of suspense, ensuring fans remain hooked on the unfolding drama in Port Charles.

