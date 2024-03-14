General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason Morgan Betray Sonny Corinthos?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital on Thursday, March 14, tensions rise as Anna Devane considers pressing charges against Jason Morgan. Doubts linger as Anna meets with Molly Lansing-Davis, pondering over the missing pieces of the puzzle surrounding Jason's recent actions. With Jason's fate hanging in the balance, alliances are tested and loyalties questioned.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlight

Despite the mounting evidence against him, Jason remains adamant about his innocence. His clandestine meeting with Michael sheds light on the challenges he's faced and the sacrifices he's made while being away from his loved ones. As Jason struggles to maintain his facade while protecting those he cares about, the stakes continue to escalate. The possibility of a dangerous mission looms, raising doubts about where Jason's true loyalties lie.

Meanwhile, Sonny Corinthos grapples with conflicting emotions as doubts about Jason's allegiance plague his mind. Seeking solace in trusted confidante Lois Cerullo, Sonny wrestles with the possibility of betrayal and its implications for their longstanding friendship. With tensions at an all-time high, Sonny's search for answers intensifies, leading him down a path fraught with uncertainty.

As the episode unfolds, the intricate web of lies and deceit threatens to unravel, leaving no one unscathed. John Cates' unexpected plea for Carly Spencer's assistance adds another layer of complexity to an already volatile situation. Drew Cain's revelation sparks suspicion among his peers, igniting speculation about hidden agendas and ulterior motives. As alliances shift and allegiances are tested, the residents of Port Charles find themselves caught in a tangled web of secrets and betrayal. Stay tuned as the drama unfolds, and the truth behind Jason's actions is finally revealed.

