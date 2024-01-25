General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jordan Ashford's bold move with Brick unravel the Investigation?

In the upcoming General Hospital episode airing on Thursday, January 25, Jordan Ashford takes a bold step in her investigation by seeking assistance from an unexpected ally, Brick. Despite warnings from the FBI, Jordan is determined to uncover the truth behind the attack on Curtis Ashford. Meanwhile, tensions rise between Robert Scorpio and Diane Miller, as they clash over Sonny Corinthos and an ongoing case.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Jordan explains her mission to Brick and shares details about her ongoing collaboration with Anna Devane. Simultaneously, Robert and Diane engage in a heated exchange, with Robert questioning Diane's offense over a potential victory. In another part of Port Charles, Hamilton Finn and Elizabeth Baldwin discuss the medical malpractice trial with Martin Grey, revealing a potentially game-changing discovery.

Alexis Davis turns to Sonny for information, leading to a warning about Esme Prince. Meanwhile, Laura Collins, armed with newfound knowledge from Heather Webber, demands Esme's immediate arrest from the PCPD. As Laura urges Harrison Chase and Dante Falconeri to take action, a disturbing discovery is made regarding Kevin Collins, who is found unconscious.

In a surprising turn, Kristina Corinthos-Davis shares ambiguous news with Molly Lansing-Davis and TJ Ashford about her recent pregnancy test. Despite the celebratory mood, doubts arise, hinting at potential challenges in the surrogacy storyline.

General Hospital fans can anticipate a riveting episode with Jordan's unconventional collaboration, intense confrontations between Robert and Diane, and the unfolding drama surrounding Esme's actions. The surrogacy storyline promises more twists and hurdles, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

