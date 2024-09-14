Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage TRAILER: What Happens When The New Couple Starts Living With In-Laws On Young Sheldon Spinoff? Watch

Georgie and Mandy’s story continues in a new Young Sheldon spinoff called Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage to be screened on CBS on October 17. With stars such as Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, this new installment takes place relatively close to the end of the Young Sheldon's events as its lead couple enters the marriage, parenting and moving in with Mandy’s parents, Audrey and Jim (portrayed by Rachel Bay Jones and Will Sasso, respectively). It was created by Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland, who are Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory veterans.

From the series' trailer, it can be seen that the young family is moving into the house of McAllister. In contrast to Young Sheldon with its single camera format, Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage brings back the multi camera approach to its filming as seen in The Big Bang Theory, with the inclusion of a live studio audience adding to the classic sitcom laugh track.

That format is quite familiar to the audience and emphasizes the argumentative relationship between the couple and the nuisance relatives, particularly to Audrey, who is more than allergic to Georgie and thinks he is an indolent bum. Then this tension rises even further when Georgie starts working at the family tire store and takes on Jim as his co-worker. Georgie can be heard teling Audrey, "If I may, you have a habit of slipping in little comments that can be really hurtful."

The first episode, named The 6:10 to Lubbock, chronicles the couple’s frustrations with their home circumstances after a disagreement with Mandy’s mother. The show also features Bonnie’s brother, Dougie Baldwin, who plays Connor, and Jessie Prez, who plays Ruben, a tire shop worker.

Young Sheldon fans will also see guest stars such as Zoe Perry (Mary Cooper), Annie Potts (Meemaw), and Raegan Revord (Missy) who are recognized in the first two episodes of the series.

In Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, the emotional rollercoaster that is newlywed life is further depicted as their environment and the need to raise a child—with their in-laws around—test them. CBS will air the series premiere on October 17 at 8/7c, with the episodes also set to be available on Paramount Plus.

