Gladiator Star Connie Nielsen Joins MGM+ Robin Hood Series as Eleanor of Aquitaine; DEETS

Connie Nielsen is joining the cast of MGM+’s upcoming Robin Hood series. The 10-episode show, which was greenlit in September 2024, is now being filmed in Serbia. Nielsen will take on the role of Eleanor of Aquitaine, a powerful historical figure known for her sharp mind and strong influence.

As per Variety, Michael Wright, head of MGM+, praised Nielsen’s casting, saying, “Connie Nielsen is a dream choice to update the iconic role of Eleanor of Aquitaine. Connie brings a remarkable gravitas, elegance, and artistry to this multilayered role of the iconic queen and brilliant strategist.”

Jocelyn Sabo, executive vice president of scripted television development at Lionsgate, added, “We’re excited to welcome the talented Connie Nielsen to an already impressive cast that will reimagine and elevate this timeless story.”

Nielsen will appear alongside Jack Patten as Robin Hood and Lauren McQueen as Maid Marian. Sean Bean will play the Sheriff of Nottingham, bringing his signature intensity to the role.

The series is set after the Norman invasion of England and follows Rob, a Saxon forester’s son, and Marian, a Norman noble’s daughter. The two fall in love while fighting for justice against royal corruption. As Robin Hood leads his band of outlaws, Marian works within the court to influence power.

John Glenn and Jonathan English are leading the project as writers and executive producers. Glenn will also serve as the showrunner, while English will direct.

Todd Lieberman of Hidden Pictures is executive producing, with Carly Elter and Nicole Bryant overseeing the project. Lionsgate Television is the studio behind the series.

Nielsen is known for her performances in films like Gladiator, Wonder Woman, and One Hour Photo. She recently reprised her role as Lucilla in Gladiator II and starred in Role Play.

Her TV work includes appearances in Law & Order: SVU and The Following. In 2024, she will be seen in Nobody 2 and Tonight at Noon alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor.