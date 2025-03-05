The White Lotus’ Walton Goggins Defends Age Gap Romance Between His and Aimee Lou Wood’s Characters: ‘Such a Cheap…’

Walton Goggins thinks age is just a number! The actor passionately defends relationships with a significant age gap after playing an older man dating a younger woman in White Lotus Season 3. Goggins portrays Rick Hatcher, who travels to a Thai resort retreat with his much younger girlfriend, Chelsea, played by Aimee Lou Wood.

Since Goggins and the Sex Education actress have a considerable age gap in real life as well, fans of the show were shocked to see a long and vivid love scene between their characters. However, the Fallout actor wasn’t bothered by the backlash.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Goggins defended age-gap relationships, saying, “That’s such a cheap observation.” The actor argued that focusing on the younger girlfriend factor is a waste of time and a distraction.

The Justified star believes that people above the legal age can choose to be with whomever they want. He insisted that such relationships could simply be a connection between “two souls” who have been roaming the earth for thousands of years. Beyond their characters, Goggins believes that he and Lou Wood immediately connected in real life as well.

He explained that their strong connection made it easier for them to pull off the intimate scenes. The actor hopes that people will accept the age-gap romance in White Lotus and, eventually, in real life as well, because this “dynamic” has existed for a long time.

He quipped that it has become a romantic trope at this point and goes beyond seeking people’s validation. “I don’t care. I like to see people happy together,” he added.

Goggins found his happily-ever-after with his filmmaker wife, Nadia Conners, whom he married in 2011. The couple, who met on a blind date six years before tying the knot, also share a teenage son, Augustus Somerset.

White Lotus Season 3 is available to stream on Max and Prime Video.