Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 4 Advances: Mohanlal's film scores Rs 4 crore on Monday despite it being the first working day

While new Malayalam films are setting benchmarks across India, Superstar Mohanlal’s latest thriller Thudarum is in no mood to slow down. The film, which was released on Friday, April 25, made an astounding Rs 5.10 crore on its first day of release. If day one was good, day two was even better, bringing in Rs 7 crore gross. Riding high on goodwill, Thudarum showed no signs of exhaustion as it made an impressive Rs 9 crore on its third day, Sunday as well.

Usually, Malayalam movies tend to witness a dip on the first working day. However, Thudarum has broken that trend. On Monday, the advance bookings of this Tharun Moorthy directorial touched the Rs 4 crore mark, making it a rare achievement without heavy marketing. It is a clear sign that Mohanlal's magic, combined with strong word of mouth, is unstoppable. Many centers are adding more shows as a result of the unforeseen demand. It is interesting to note that the movie is doing just as well in Telugu states, attracting both reviewers and viewers with its captivating story and screenplay.

Trade circles have been shocked by Thudarum's box office performance despite its lack of promotion. Although some contend that the movie feels much larger and more massive in treatment, many are drawing comparisons between its impact and Mohanlal's renowned Drishyam trilogy. Even on weekdays, houses are crowded because of the emotional depth and strong middle-class backdrop.

Without the usual marketing noise, Thudarum is writing its own blockbuster story. If the momentum continues, it would not be surprising to see this thriller march confidently into the Rs 100 crore club much sooner than expected. Mohanlal, once again, proves why he remains the heartbeat of Kerala’s box office.

