Golden Bachelorette Joan Vasso Hilariously Apologizes to Her Kids For Having to 'Kiss a Fair Amount of Guys on Camera'; Deets Inside

A new teaser for The Golden Bachelorette features sixty-one-year-old Joan Vassos discussing her journey on the show. She had a farewell family supper with her mother, mother-in-law, children, and grandkids before starting her quest for a significant other.

Ally, her daughter, questions her about the possibility of kissing several guys on TV during the get-together. This inquiry alludes to Vassos's prior encounter on Gerry Turner's season of The Golden Bachelor, during which she encountered her initial exposure to public displays of affection.

Vassos responds with a combination of anxiety and acceptance, realizing that, while the experience may be difficult, it is an essential aspect of choosing a compatible spouse. She considers the importance of being comfortable with the person she may end up with, even if it means kissing many men on camera.

Joan prepares for new beginnings and family advice

Vassos hilariously apologizes in advance to the guys she will meet on the show, acknowledging that this element of the experience may be intimidating for her. Joan asks the others at the table what topics she should talk about with her suitors when she comes to the performance and sits with them.

Her mother-in-law Elaine proposes to talk to the men about whether they enjoy traveling, and her son Nick suggests finding out the men's top three objectives. Boomer, Joan's grandson, then interrupts, suggesting that she asks the guys about "what is his favorite dinosaur?"

Joan is starting a new chapter in her life after losing her spouse, John, to pancreatic cancer in January 2021. After 32 years of marriage, Joan recalls John as a joyful, devoted husband who always made her feel secure and loved. Joan remembers their time together and the happiness he provided to their family with fondness, even in spite of his loss.

Joan’s new journey as the Golden Bachelorette

Joan is currently getting ready to start her journey as the first Golden Bachelorette in September. Compared to her prior experiences, her new position represents a tremendous change. Joan, 72, is eager to take advantage of this new chance, even though she had to leave the Turner season early to be with her newborn granddaughter.

Joan thanked her family for their support during a recent meeting. She clarified that she is not seeking to replace John but rather looking forward to new experiences. Her poignant tribute praised her family's resilience and togetherness, emphasizing her willingness to pursue new opportunities while remembering her late spouse.

Joan values her family deeply. She is proud to be a mother of four and grandma to two grandkids, who call her Jojo. Her family gives her enormous delight and is an important part of her life.

Joan brings memories of her past and aspirations for a happy future with her as she assumes the position of Golden Bachelorette. Her narrative is one of perseverance in the face of adversity and deep familial ties.

