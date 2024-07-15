Is The Golden Bachelorette Returning To Popular Bachelor Mansion? Host Jesse Palmer Seemingly Drops Hint

For the fans of Bachelor, it can be anticipated that the famous mansion is coming back to the franchise for The Golden Bachelorette.



Jesse Palmer teased the new Golden Bachelor spin-off series starring Bachelor Mansion, which was absent throughout Jenn Tran’s journey in The Bachelorette.

“It’s been a busy summer…” Stunning reply from Palmer who uploaded a photo with Joan Vassos the leading lady of The Golden Bachelorette. In the July 9 post, where Harrison was visiting friends, the familiar villa is visible in the backdrop, while Palmer identified Bachelor Mansion as the place.

Before Tran’s season which began on July 8, both the Bachelor and Bachelorette shows were normally shot at Villa de la Vina or what is commonly referred to as The Mansion.

Jenn Tran makes history as first Asian American Bachelorette

Tran did something historic on The Bachelorette in three different ways. She not only became the first Asian American bachelorette but also introduced a new filming location to the franchise: The last one is the Hummingbird Nest Ranch.

Rather than shooting the first night at the famous Bachelor Mansion, the show occurred at the Santa Susana, California estate. Later, after the shooting, Tran and her numerous gentlemen went to different countries for tourism, for example, Australia and New Zealand.

In March, Tran elaborated on the noticeable location shift to Entertainment Tonight’s Denny Directo where he asks Fragen “How does it feel knowing you get to start the season off somewhere brand new?” asking Tran while they are in front of the Hummingbird Nest Ranch.

Tran said, “This is gorgeous, and I think what I’ve been trying to tell myself, you know, first Asian bachelorette, first PA student, we’re really breaking the mould this season. I feel like a new mansion is a perfect way to break the mould.” Directo quipped that the old mansion could use a cleaning and Tran steeled that she would make it a more positive place.

Jenn Tran excited for premiere of spin-off series

Tran was a contestant in the most recent season of The Bachelor, season 28, but was not chosen in week 7. This was revealed in the final episode of the first season aired on March 25, where she was introduced as the new lead of the spin-off show.

"I feel so, so grateful and so honoured to be the first Asian bachelorette in this franchise," she said during the episode, noting that she never saw Asian representation growing up and she always felt “boxed in.”

She added, "And now to be here today saying in this position being like, I am going to lead my own love story, I am going to be the main character in my story, like I just can't help but think of how many people I'm inspiring."

Expressing her excitement to watch it before it airs, Tran revealed, “I’m so excited” when PEOPLE asked her about the show’s premiere, which is set for July 8. ‘It’s for real this outstanding experience was really out there and she was happy to watch it all happen,’ she said.

As it turns out, fans of the show will not see the inside of the Bachelor mansion during the upcoming season 21 of the ABC show, however, they can rent it and recreate the dramatic rose ceremonies if they want to. It’s a magnificent Mediterranean-style house in Agoura Hills, California, which is equipped with seven bedrooms, as well as eight bathrooms, and stunning views of the mountains.

As indicated in the Airbnb listing, it is taken till February 2026 with no vacancy available.

