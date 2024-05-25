‘Didn't Pursue It': Susan Lucci Claims She Turned Out Down Offer To Lead The Golden Bachelorette

The first season of The Golden Bachelorette is set to premiere on ABC this fall with Joan Vassos as the leading lady. However, the American actor and television personality Susan Lucci has claimed that she was offered it first.

But, the 77-year-old All My Children star apparently turned it down because she isn’t looking for love at the moment. Check out what Lucci has to say about the much-awaited reality show.

Susan Lucci said The Golden Bachelorette wasn’t for her

In an exclusive interview with People on Friday (May 25), Lucci claimed that the makers of the show contacted her publicist but, “it wasn’t for me.” She added that while she enjoyed watching the debut season of The Golden Bachelor starring Gerry Turner, she declined ABC’s offer. “I really enjoyed watching ‘The Golden Bachelor.’ This is a new addiction for me,” she said.

ALSO READ: Who Is Joan Vassos? All About The Golden Bachelor Star Set To Lead The Golden Bachelorette

She further shared that though her mother has been a fan of the show for a long time, she has only begun watching it a “couple of seasons ago” after her assistant suggested she give it a chance.

“My assistant told me she was going home to watch The Bachelor with her daughters. She said, 'Well, it's really good.' I watched it. The first time I watched it was that night a couple of seasons ago. I was immediately engaged. I cared. I wanted to know more about these people.” Lucchi said it was her “new guilty pleasure.”

However, a source told People that she was not offered the role. ABC and Warner Bros. did not comment on this.

About the show The Golden Bachelorette

After The Golden Bachelor was ranked as ABC’s No.1 unscripted show on Hulu, the makers decided to produce a female-led version of the same. On May 14, ABC announced that Vassos would take the lead as the first Golden Bachelorette.

The 61-year-old contestant was a fan-favorite in the first season of The Golden Bachelor but had to leave the show too early due to personal reasons. The latest spin-off will be aired for one and a half hours every Wednesday at 8 p.m.

