Golden Globes 2025: Did Kathy Bates Rip Off Her Acceptance Speech After Losing To Anna Sawai? Actress' Reaction Goes Viral

Kathy Bates lost her Best Performance by Female Actress award to Anna Sawai at the Golden Globes ceremony, which took place on Sunday. The actress competed for her role of Madeline Matlock in the CBS series Matlock alongside the nominees, including Sawai, Keira Knightley, Emma D'Arcy, Maya Erskine, and Keri Russell. Each of the nominated actresses had a camera following them in order to capture their raw reactions.

As Salma Hayek and Colman Domingo announced the name of the Shogun actress as the winner, Bates initially lauded her with a graceful spirit. However, a few minutes into Sawai's heartfelt speech, a camera captures the actress ripping off a piece of paper in her hand, which had her acceptance speech written on it.

The actress' reaction went viral on the internet, and the fans commented on the moment.

Meanwhile, Bates returned to acting with the 2024 CBS series, wherein she plays the role of Matty, a genius septuagenarian who joined the law firm to use her wit and intelligence to win the cases. Amidst fighting the lawsuits, the character herself carries a dark secret.

As for the plot of the series, the official logline reads, "Brilliant septuagenarian Madeline "Matty" Matlock, who, after achieving success in her younger years, decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within."

It further states, "Matty is assigned to Olympia, a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice, while Olympia's ex-husband, Julian, the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills."

On the other hand, Sawai, who bagged the prize for Best Actress in the TV category, gave a shoutout to the former, claiming that she would vote for Bates any day. While up on the stage, the actress mentioned, "Thank you to the voters for voting for me, even though I would vote for Kathy Bates any day."

Matlock first premiered on September 22, and all the episodes of the first season are available to stream on Prime Video.

