'Got A Couple Other Tricks Up My Sleeve': Robert Downey Jr Opens Up On What's Next Post Oppenheimer Oscar Win

Robert Downey Jr. earned his first Oscar for Oppenheimer on Sunday. Along with his wife, Susan Downey, the actor talked candidly about his future plans with People Magazine. The Iron Man star believes in going all in for his roles in the films. An example is Nolan's masterpiece, where Downey Jr. shaved his head and lost weight to resemble the character he played in the movie.

The actor's wife and the producing partner revealed the couple's excitement about showing the audience what they have in store. Susan Downey said, "We're just getting started." She continued, "There's so many more things we want to do together, achieve together, play together, and create together."

ALSO READ: Oscars 2024: Kareena Kapoor hails ‘genius’ Oppenheimer star Robert Downey Jr’s acceptance speech; See reaction

Robert Downey Jr.'s Upcoming Projects

Speaking of his upcoming roles, the Sherlock Holmes star shared, "I got a couple other tricks up my sleeve." Downey Jr. will be seen next in HBO's series The Sympathizer, where the actor will be disguised in 4 different roles. The series will be based on the 2015 best-selling novel by Viet Thanh Nguyen. The Avengers actor discussed his upcoming role, saying, "It wasn't particularly subtle; it wasn't meant to be, but I'm already proud of what I've seen."

Advertisement

Opening up about collaborating with his wife, Downey Jr. said, "It is an inside job. I believe that in our own way, we have mountains yet to climb." It was raining awards for Oppenheimer at the Academy Awards as the film bagged seven trophies. From Nolan to Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr., the movie's success rate was relatively high on the awards night.

Robert Downey Jr.'s Oscar Win

Robert Downey Jr. picked up the trophy for Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards. During his acceptance speech, the actor said, "I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order. I'd like to thank my veterinarian—I meant wife—Susan Downey over there. She found me, a snarling rescue pet, and loved me back to life. That's why I am here. Thank you."

He went on to thank the cast and crew of the film, where he mentioned, "Here's my little secret: I needed this job more than it needed me. Chris knew it; Emma made sure she wrapped — surrounded me with one of the greatest cast and crews of all time," he said. "Emily, Cillian, Matt Damon... it was fantastic and I stand here before you a better man because of it. You know, what we do is meaningful, and the stuff that we decide to make is important."

The actor's work and the award were also appreciated by his former co-stars and directors, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Jeremy Renner, and Jon Favreau.

ALSO READ: Here's How Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrated Iron Man Co-star Robert Downey Jr.’s 2024 Oscar Win; DEETS