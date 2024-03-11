Oscars 2024: Kareena Kapoor hails ‘genius’ Oppenheimer star Robert Downey Jr’s acceptance speech; See reaction

Oscars 2024 is the highlight of the day, and everyone has been talking about it. All eyes are glued on who is winning the prestigious award. Not only fans but also our Bollywood celebrities are keeping a tab on who is bringing the award home, and are cheering for their favorites. Well, Robert Downey Jr won his first Oscar of his career today for his brilliant performance in Oppenheimer, and Kareena Kapoor Khan is lauding the star for his acceptance speech that got everyone in splits.

Kareena Kapoor Khan lauds Robert Downey Jr’s speech

Today at the prestigious 96th Academy Awards, Robert Downey Jr won his first ever Oscars for his performance in Oppenheimer. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a video of the actor’s acceptance speech. In the video, we can hear that while accepting the award, the Avengers actor joked and thanked his ‘terrible childhood’. Turning towards his wife Susan, the actor compared her to a veterinarian and said, “She found me as a snarling rescue pet and loved me back to life. That’s why I’m here, thank you.”

Robert further added, “Here’s my little secret, I needed this job more than it needed me. Chris (Nolan) knew it, Emma made sure she surrounded me with one of the great casts and crews of all time –Emily, Cillian, Matt Damon, Blunt—and I stand here before you a better man because of it,” he said. Sharing this video on her Instagram stories, the Jab We Met actress wrote ‘genius’ with a couple of starstruck emojis, a couple of clapping emojis, and a rolling on-the-floor emoji.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Kareena was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's suspense thriller Jaane Jaan which also starred Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film was based on the Japanese book The Devotion of Suspect X, and marked her foray into the digital space. Upon release, both the film and her performance were well received. She will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's thriller film The Buckingham Murders. The film is also her maiden production venture and stars her as a British-Indian detective trying to uncover the case of a child's demise in Buckinghamshire. She also has Rhea Kapoor’s Crew in her kitty.

