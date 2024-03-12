Here's How Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrated Iron Man Co-star Robert Downey Jr.’s 2024 Oscar Win; DEETS

Gwyneth Paltrow, a long-time friend of Robert Downey Jr., cheered for him from home! In the sweetest gesture, the actress shared a video of her reaction to Downey’s win on her Instagram handle. Paltrow is an Oscar winner herself and starred with the Oppenheimer actor in the Iron Man film series. Ever since the first movie, the two share a great bond and are “lifelong” friends.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s sweet Instagram story cheering on Downey

The video showed Paltrow in the middle of her root-bleaching session, with silver foil in her hair, as she watched the Oscars. The actress mentioned Downey in her story and wrote, “@robertdowneyjr takes it!” She was excited about her pal’s first Academy win, which was evident in her reaction.

Paltrow and Downey’s friendship goes way back

This dynamic acting duo developed a genuine friendship over the years as they worked together in the Iron Man and Avengers films. In an interview with People’s Magazine, the Emma actress once opened up about the mutual love and respect the two share, "I feel like I was able to find an incredible, lifelong, inspirational partner and friend,” she said.

Advertisement

Robert Downey Jr. also talked about Paltrow being his “free pass” as she is a great friend of his wife Susan. He said, "My free pass is — because her and Susan are such good friends — is Paltrow," The Iron Man actor quipped, "I gotta get her back in these movies so I can make out with her onscreen again."

Robert Downey’s Oscar win and hilarious speech

You have already heard that the actor won his first Academy Award for the movie Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan, which swept the awards season this year! Despite it being a monumental moment in his career, Downey was nonchalant and funny from the get-go.

In true Tony Stark fashion, he quipped onstage, "I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy…in that order." He continued, "I'd like to thank my veterinarian — I meant wife — Susan Downey over there. She found me, a snarling rescue pet, and loved me back to life.”