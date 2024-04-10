Robert Downey Jr. Attends The Sympathizer Premiere With Wife Susan Downey; See Here

Robert Downey Jr. always has his biggest support by his side. The A-lister popped in on the red carpet looking chic on Tuesday. RDJ made the appearance holding hands with his wife Susan Downey, for the premiere of his new HBO series, The Sympathizer. He donned a stylish Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello posing alongside Susan shining in a shimmery black dress on the red.

The couple attended the premiere taking place in Los Angeles. RDJ takes on multiple roles in the HBO series while also serving as executive producer alongside Susan. Showing his commitment to the role, the actor even shaved off all his hair back in 2022.

Robert Downey Jr. dazzles the red carpet with wife Susan Downey

The 59-year-old star was all smiles in his tan suit paired with a black see-through shirt. Susan color matched her look with RDJ in a black flowery sleeveless, ankle-length dress. The red carpet was held outside the Paramount Theater in LA, which would offer exclusive glimpses of the HBO limited series, The Sympathizer. The historical drama will be available on HBO and Max on April 14, 2024.

The Sympathizer is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, authored by Viet Thanh Nguyen in 2015. Susan Downey is one of the executive producers along with Park, McKellar, RDJ, and Amanda Burrell among others.

The black comedy series revolves around Hoa Xuande’s The Captain, a French-Vietnamese spy for the Communist forces amid political tumult during the Vietnam War. Sandra Oh, Nguyen Cao Ky Duyen and Fred Ngyuen are some of the other cast members of the show.

The Iron Man star’s acting flair goes unquestioned as he is determined to put up an all-round performance in all of his projects. Similarly, for his role in The Sympathizer, RDJ shaved off all his hair in October 2022.

Robert Downey Jr. gets some help shaving his head

In late October 2022, RDJ shocked fans with a video of his children helping him shave his head with a trimmer ahead of Halloween. His two kids, Avri, 7, and Exton, 10 had a blast chopping off all the little hair on their star dad’s head. "Sorry to interrupt but I need your help. You know how I'm starting this project soon?" Downey said to his kids busy carving out pumpkins.

His little daughter confirmed if it was “The Sympathizer?” while her older sibling chimed in saying, "Yeah, you're playing like five roles or something."

RDJ breaks it to his confused children that he does not want to wear a “bald cap” and if they could shave his head. After some hesitation, the little Downeys got to work, with Avri having a little too much fun.

After a successful haircut, RDJ asked his kids what he owed them. Avri mischievously denied taking money but had a different idea on her mind. "I need help with a Halloween project," she told Downey. The next bit showed RDJ’s bald head transformed into a pumpkin with a stem to complete the Halloween look. "Happy Halloween," Avri said as her father turned his back towards the camera showing off the pumpkin-painted head.

ALSO READ: What is Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downy's Two Week Rule That Keeps Their Marriage Going? Find Out