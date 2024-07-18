Gracie Abrams Drops I Love You, I'm Sorry Music Video As Her Sophomore Album The Secret Of Us Soars High On Sales Charts

Gracie Abrams surprised her fans when she dropped a music video for I Love You, I'm Sorry on Wednesday, July 17. The track features on the Grammy-nominated singer’s sophomore album The Secret of Us, which hit music stores on June 21.

In the aforementioned music video, Abrams nonchalantly accepts the Ass***e of the Year Award as she sings, “I love you, I'm sorry / You were the best but you were the worst / As sick as it sounds, I loved you first.”

Gracie Abrams gives music video treatment to I Love You, I'm Sorry — Visuals explored!

“ILYIS VIDEO OUT NOW woo! I love every single person who made this video happen and I am not sorry,” Abrams wrote on her Instagram on Wednesday.

The visuals in the MV give off late summer vibes in all senses as Abrams enjoys a beach day followed by drinks and a brunch date with her friends.

As she sits in the car with her pals, the singer hangs her head out the window and lets the soft breeze weave through her hair while soft melodies of the track overwhelm the montage on screen. “I was a d**k, it is what it is / A habit to kick, the age-old curse,” she sings at one point in the song.

The video was written and directed by Gracie’s long-time collaborator and dear friend Audrey Hobert, who also directed the music video for the album’s lead single Risk.

Gracie Abrams is also gearing up for a world tour in support of her latest album

Abrams, who spent last summer opening shows for the North American leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, will embark on her own world tour this fall to promote her album The Secret of Us. “I wish I could properly express how excited I am for these shows,” the singer wrote in June on her Instagram while expressing she anticipates screaming, dancing, and even crying with her fans to celebrate her musical work.

Following the first few dates of her The Secret of Us tour, Abrams will rejoin Swift on the second North American leg of her Eras Tour.

