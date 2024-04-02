Who Is Gracie Abrams? Know More About The Singer As She Wins Social Star Award At iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards just happened and a lot of winners were announced. The awards had many categories, nine out of which were Socially Voted categories meaning the winners were chosen based on fan votes. One of the categories was the Social Star Award, which was won by singer Gracie Abrams.

The life and career of Gracie Abrams

Gracie Abrams was born on 7th September, 1999 to film director J.J. Abrams and film and TV producer Katie McGrath. Gracie has an older brother named Henry and a younger brother named August. She has been interested in music since childhood and started songwriting at the age of 8. She studied International Relations in New York’s Bernard College but took a break after completing freshman year to focus on her musical career.

Gracie signed with Interscope Records and released her debut single Mean It in 2019. Her debut EP Minor was released in July of 2020 and contained songs like Long Sleeves, 21, Friends, Minor, and one of her most famous tracks, I Miss You, I’m Sorry. She also collaborated with Benny Blanco for a single called Unlearn in 2021. In the same year she released the track Mess It Up along with a music video. A few months later she also released a single called Feels Like and its music video.

Her second EP titled This Is What It Feels Like came out in November of 2021, and she also embarked on the This Is What It Feels tour to support it. She also opened for Olivia Rodrigo ’s debut Sour Tour in 2022. In February of 2023, Abrams released her debut album titled Good Riddance, before that she also released two singles Amelie and Where Do We Go Now, which both featured in the album. In April of 2023, she released the deluxe version of the album featuring three new songs 405, Unsteady, and Two People, as well as Block Me Out. Abrams also performed at a select few locations during Taylor Swift ’s Eras Tour and is set to open at some more US and Canadian locations for her this year. Gracie also went on her own headlining Good Riddance Tour.

Gracie Abrams nominations and awards

Gracie Abrams’ song Cedar was featured on the first season of The Buccaneers and released afterwards. She collaborated with Noah Kahan on his song Everywhere, Everything in December of last year, which entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She was also nominated at the 66th Grammy Awards in the Best New Artist Category.

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards included nine categories that were “socially voted categories”. One of these categories was the Social Star Award, which Gracie Abrams won. The other nominees in this category included, Noah Kahan, Natalie Jane, Alex Warren, David Kushner, Jessie Murph, Megan Moroney, and Flyana Boss. The awards took place on 1st April, 2024, Monday and was hosted by Ludacris. Artists that performed in the award show include Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Tate McRae, Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll.

