Grammy Awards 2024 POLL: Who Do You Think Will Win Album Of The Year? VOTE

The race for the best album at the 2024 Grammys is intense, featuring outstanding nominees like Taylor Swift’s Midnights, SZA’s SOS, Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS, and more. Notably, nine out of the ten nominees are talented female musicians, making this year's Album of the Year (AOTY) category particularly interesting.

For Taylor Swift, a win with Midnights would be historic, securing her the record for the most AOTY wins by any artist. Currently tied at three wins with legends like Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder, Swift has previously claimed the honor for Fearless (2008), 1989 (2014), and Folklore (2020).

In the 2023 Grammys, Harry Styles' Harry’s House triumphed over tough competitors. Styles shared a thought during his acceptance speech, emphasizing that nights like these defy the concept of a singular "best in music."

As the anticipation builds, cast your vote below for the one who do you believe should take home the Album of the Year title;