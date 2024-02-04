Grammy Awards 2024 POLL: Who Do You Think Will Win Album Of The Year? VOTE

The 2024 Grammys' Album of the Year race is heating up with notable female nominees like Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo. Cast you vote below for the one who will win album of the year

By Nidhi Joshi
Published on Feb 04, 2024  |  12:31 PM IST |  410
IMDb
Grammy Awards 2024 POLL (Image: IMDb)

The race for the best album at the 2024 Grammys is intense, featuring outstanding nominees like Taylor Swift’s Midnights, SZA’s SOS, Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS, and more. Notably, nine out of the ten nominees are talented female musicians, making this year's Album of the Year (AOTY) category particularly interesting.

For Taylor Swift, a win with Midnights would be historic, securing her the record for the most AOTY wins by any artist. Currently tied at three wins with legends like Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder, Swift has previously claimed the honor for Fearless (2008), 1989 (2014), and Folklore (2020).

In the 2023 Grammys, Harry Styles' Harry’s House triumphed over tough competitors. Styles shared a thought during his acceptance speech, emphasizing that nights like these defy the concept of a singular "best in music."

As the anticipation builds, cast your vote below for the one who do you believe should take home the Album of the Year title;

Related Stories

Sheryl Crow has some sweet nothings to say about Olivia Rodrigo ahead of her Hall of Fame performance
entertainment
Sheryl Crow has some sweet nothings to say about Olivia Rodrigo ahead of her Hall of Fame performance
Madonna posts montage video on Instagram as she slams the trollers for ‘ageist and misogynist’ remarks
entertainment
Madonna posts montage video on Instagram as she slams the trollers for ‘ageist and misogynist’ remarks
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Nidhi Joshi

Meet Nidhi, the Content Writer. She's loves weaving her word magic on everything that's trending in

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles