Guy Ritchie Teams Up with John Krasinski And Natalie Portman For His Next Adventure Movie; Details Inside

Guy Ritchie is one of the most highly acclaimed directors in the Hollywood film industry and is currently busy with several projects. One of his upcoming features happens to be an adventure filled with mystery and more. The news of Ritchie’s next film becomes even more intriguing as John Krasinski and Natalie Portman have been reported to be the leading cast members.

As per Entertainment Weekly, the British writer-director is coming up with the feature Fountain of Youth, in which the actor from The Office and the Black Swan actress will play the characters of two siblings, Luke and Charlotte Purdue.

Talking about his Apple TV+ project, the filmmaker stated, “I found myself feeling like if I wasn’t too careful, I was ending up in a comedy-action-gangster genre.”

The director, who has given us intriguing films such as The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Snatch, and more, went on to add that although he has become comfortable with the aforementioned film genres, “at some point, I thought, you have to spread your wings.”

Speaking about the two siblings in the movie, Ritchie noted that Luke and Charlotte have an archaeological background and embark on an adventure to find historical artifacts.

He also mentioned that both siblings are estranged; however, they find common ground to come together and excavate the treasure.

Speaking to the outlet, the actor who was recently named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive stated that his character is someone who lives life to the fullest.

Meanwhile, Portman shared that Charlotte comes from “a very adventurous childhood.”

The family-friendly action-adventure film, Fountain of Youth, is penned by James Vanderbilt. For those who may not know, the writer has previously worked on remarkable projects, including the critically acclaimed Zodiac.

