Natalie Portman Is 'Ready To Move On' From Former Husband Benjamin Milliepied; Details Inside

Natalie Portman recently went through a tough time, as the star split from husband Benjamin Milliepied this year after almost 14 years of being together. While the former husband of Leon actress seems to have moved on, even Portman is planning the same, to have a new beginning.

As per reports, she is getting a little help from her famous friends. Talking to Life & Style, a source has stated that while Natalie Portman is planning to seek a new partner, she is facing a few issues as the “problem with Natalie as she gets back on the dating scene is that she has a bit of an irrational fear about dating a fellow actor.”

The insider, who happens to be a long-time member of the V or Vendetta actress’s friends group stated that Portman rarely socializes with other actors.

The actress had even publicly stated that it is difficult to maintain a friendship with a star, according to the source.

The insider had even stated that Portman is struggling to find the right partner or at least a rebound. This is because the Israel-born actress although has big names around her as friends, she is more comfortable around the faces from her college days or the friends with whom she grew up in the East.

“That’s why Natalie is going to be a lot more open to dating a heart surgeon or an architect than a sitcom star,” added the source.

It was during the dancing lessons of the 2010 movie, Black Swan that Natalie met Benjamin, who is a French choreographer and dancer.

Advertisement

They both met in 2009. As the dancer gave Natalie Portman dancing lessons their romance bloomed. A year later, they both were engaged and soon welcomed their first kid Aleph, who is now 13.

The couple also welcomed their second child, Amalia, a few years later.

However, news of Benjamin’s infidelity then surfaced in 2023, following which the couple quickly split up.

ALSO READ: ‘Honored To Be Part Of It’: Natalie Portman Excitedly Reflects on Her Role In Bluey Series