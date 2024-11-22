Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals THIS Leaked Scene With Co-Star Timothee Chalamet Set Her 'Mom Group Texts' On 'Fire'

Gwyneth Paltrow’s steaming kissing pictures with Timothee Chalamet from the sets of their film Marty Supreme set the internet ablaze. The duo were filming a romantic scene on the streets of New York City when paparazzi popped up at the shooting location and took pictures back in October.

On November 21, Paltrow appeared on The Tonight Show where host Jimmy Fallon pulled out the picture of the co-stars locking lips. "Yeah, that was bad," she reacted. "It's just like, you're trying to have this scene and you know it's a private moment, and then there are paparazzi," the Iron Man actress added.

When Fallon asked if she received a ton of messages since the picture went viral, Paltrow was overwhelmed and said, "All my mom group texts were like, 'Oh my God!' They were on fire."

The actress was confirmed as a cast of Martin Supreme back in August. What made Paltrow return to the big screens after appearing in 2019’s Avengers: End Game? She told Fallon that her brother convinced her to the film because of his admiration for filmmaker Josh Safdie. The actress was busy with her business ventures when the film was offered, so she wouldn’t have done it if it wasn’t for her brother.

“My brother, who's a filmmaker, was like 'This is a great director and you should meet with him,' and I did, and he was so nice,” she recalled. Paltrow admitted that Chalamet hopping on the project “sealed the deal” for her.

While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, The Talented Mr. Ripley actress shared her experience working with the Dune actor, calling him a “wonderful young man.” She further described him as polite and talented adding that she’s “really having a good time with him."

Marty Supremere is loosely based on table tennis champion Marty Reisman’s life but the plot details are yet to be revealed.