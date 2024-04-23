Gypsy Rose And Ryan Anderson Have Not Shared Screen In Her Show Life After Lock Up

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is an American woman who was charged with second-degree crime in Missouri for the death of her mother. While she was in prison, she married Ryan Anderson in 2022. But unfortunately, the two decided to part ways this year.

As Blanchard parted ways, she decided to part ways on screen as well. As reported by TMZ, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has not shared the screen with Ryan Anderson for even a second as she shot Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup.

ALSO READ: Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals her time in solitary confinement; states she missed her mother

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson have not shot a single scene together

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has moved on from Ryan Anderson, not just in her marriage but also on screen; she hasn't spent a second on camera with him since their breakup, and it looks like things won't change anytime soon.

According to TMZ, the Gypsy Rose: Life After LockUp production sources revealed that the estranged couple did not shoot together following their breakup, and the production will now focus more on Blanchard. The source revealed that the documentary crew documented the breakdown between Blanchard and Anderson, but now it doesn't make sense to shoot them together because they don't live together and their lives have completely gone different paths.

As per TMZ, neither Gypsy Rose nor Ryan Anderson requested not to shoot with each other. The producers of the show simply thought it didn't make sense now that they were getting divorced. The sources revealed that production performed a one-on-one shoot with Anderson to wrap up his role in the series, but they're more interested in documenting Rose’s life. Now that they are no longer together, they don’t need to shoot Anderson because he's just an extension of her.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson filed for divorce

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has officially ended her marriage to Ryan Anderson by filing for divorce. As per TMZ , Blanchard filed for divorce early this month, and she is the petitioner in this case, so everything is from her perspective. In March, she announced her breakup from Ryan Anderson in a private Facebook post. The post revealed that she was moving back in with her father and stepmother after a tough period with her husband of nearly two years.

Meanwhile, the couple were friends while Blanchard was in prison. The two got married in July 2022, and they eventually began to live together after parole last year.

ALSO READ: Gypsy Rose Blanchard REVEALS Her Experience Of Getting Cosmetic Surgery; ‘I Can’t Breathe Through My Nose’