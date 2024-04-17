Gypsy Rose’s Ex-Husband Ryan Anderson Claims Ken Urker’s Call To Gypsy’s Step Mother Triggered Their Split

Ryan Anderson is pissed at Gypsy Rose Blanchard's ex-fiance Ken Urker!

TMZ reported that Ryan Anderson is bitter about his split from Gypsy Rose Blanchard. He believes Ken Urker’s call to Gypsy’s stepmom to “clarify” their split was a strategic move to get back in her life.

Why did Gypsy Rose split from Ryan Anderson?

Previously, Gypsy Rose’s friend claimed to People’s Magazine that a heated argument between the former couple led to their divorce. However, it was followed by Anderson’s video message on Instagram, where he ensured fans that he would reveal his side of the story.

“I just want to thank everybody for the support. It's been great. I'm just living my life, guys. “Y'all will see what really happened on Lifetime. We were filming a lot, so stay tuned for that,” he said in the video

Now, Anderson claims that Gypsy’s ex-fiance, Ken Urker, made a surprising call to her stepmother, Kristy, which escalated their split.

What was Ken Urker’s phone call about?

In January, when the first season of Blanchard and Anderson's Lifetime show had aired, Urker called Kristy to clarify why he split from her daughter. When the formerly engaged couple separated, rumors were rife about him being bothered by Blanchard's fame which ultimately led to their split.

However, on the phone call, Urker clarified that it was because he wanted to “give her space to grow.” Reportedly, Urker’s romantic life and relationship status were discussed during the call, and he revealed that he wasn’t married.

Now, Anderson claims that it was indeed a well-thought-out plan to win Gypsy back, and it worked. He is also hurt that the latter is content with how things have worked out for her, which is not the case for him.

Are Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker back together?

After serving eight years in prison, Blanchard was released last December. Despite having hopes for her life after prison with Anderson, things didn’t work out, and they ended their marriage in March.

Shortly after the split, Blanchard was seen hanging out with her ex-fiance, Ken Urker, who also got matching tattoos with her. Although they denied dating rumors multiple times in public, they have been captured holding hands and being affectionate.

Whether they are dating or not, either way, Anderson is pissed at Urker and blames him for ruining his marriage.