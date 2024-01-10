Halle Berry grieves X-Men costar as he passes away at 42; read her heartfelt tribute

Hollywood is in mourning as Halle Berry expresses her grief over the untimely death of her X-Men costar, Adan Canto. The 42-year-old actor, known for his roles in "Designated Survivor" and "The Following," left a profound impact on his colleagues and the entertainment industry. Berry took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to Canto, reflecting on their professional collaboration and personal friendship.

A lasting friendship

Halle Berry and Adan Canto's professional journey intertwined in the 2020 MMA drama "Bruised," marking Berry's directorial debut. Canto, portraying Desi, the manager and boyfriend of Berry's character, showcased their collaborative spirit. Their connection extended to the 2014 film "X-Men: Days of Future Past," where Berry embodied the mutant Storm, and Canto portrayed Sunspot. While remembering Canto, Halle wrote, "I don’t have the words just yet…. but my dear sweet friend Adan just gained his wings. Forever, forever in my heart".

ALSO READ: Designated Survivor star Adan Canto passes away at the age of 42: Exploring his life and career

Fond remembrances from Designated Survivor cast

Canto's impact extended beyond the X-Men universe, as his "Designated Survivor" costars, including Kiefer Sutherland, poured out their tributes on social media. Sutherland praised Canto's dedication to his craft, expressing heartfelt condolences to the late actor's family.

A deep loss in the entertainment community

The news of Adan Canto's passing sent shockwaves through the entertainment community, with fellow actors expressing their sorrow and sharing fond memories. Colleagues from "The Cleaning Lady," including Oliver Hudson, joined in remembering Canto's warmth, talent, and dedication to family.

Adan Canto, who began his career as a musician in Mexico before making a mark in Hollywood, succumbed to appendiceal cancer at the age of 42. Despite his private battle, Canto's impact on those who knew him was profound. Warner Bros. Television, FOX Entertainment, and his representatives expressed deep sorrow over the loss, emphasizing his artistry, range, and vulnerability. Adan Canto is survived by his wife, Stephanie Ann Canto, and their two young children, leaving behind a legacy that will be dearly missed in the entertainment world.

