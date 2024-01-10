Our Flag Means Death Season 3 is canceled: Here’s why

In an unexpected change of events, Max Streaming Service has opted not to release a third season of the popular pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death. The decision comes after two great seasons of happy, humorous, and poignant storytelling that captivated fans as per Variety.

A fond farewell from Max

"While Max will not be moving forward with a third season of Our Flag Means Death," a Max spokesperson said, "we are so proud of the joyous, hilarious, and heartfelt stories that creator David Jenkins, Taika Waititi, Rhys Darby, and the entire superb cast and crew brought to life."

The cancellation brings to an end a hilarious trip that began in March 2022 and was followed by a second season in October 2023. The show, which was largely inspired by the real-life escapades of 18th-century pirate Stede Bonnet, captivated audiences with its distinctive combination of swashbuckling adventure and witty comedy.

The stellar cast and the pirate's tale

The series was directed by Rhys Darby and starred Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matthew Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O'Neill, David Fane, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, and Leslie Jones. Darby portrayed the daring Stede Bonnet, who became the commander of the pirate ship Revenge after surrendering the life of a gentleman for that of a buccaneer.

The Season 2 logline hinted at intriguing developments: "After trading the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede became captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede’s fortunes changed after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard (Taika Waititi). To their surprise, the wildly different Stede and Blackbeard found more than friendship on the high seas…they found love. Now, they have to survive it."

Behind the scenes and the creator's vision

David Jenkins, the creator of Our Flag Means Death, acted as executive producer, showrunner, and director on many episodes. Jenkins discussed his intentions for a hypothetical third season in an interview connected to the Season 2 finale, stating a wish for it to be the show's conclusion.

"I love things in threes," Jenkins said. "That first act, second act, third act structure is so satisfying when it is done well, and you don’t overstay your welcome. I think this world of the show is a big one, and if the third season is successful, we could go on in a different way. But I think for the story of Stede and Ed, that is a three-season story."

The legacy of Our Flag Means Death

Despite the cancellation, the show left a legacy of fun, adventure, and a unique perspective on the pirate theme. Fans who embraced the show and developed a beautiful, welcoming community around it will definitely treasure the memories produced by Stede, Blackbeard, and the rest of the team.

The lowering of the sails of Our Flag Means Death is a painful farewell to a comedy that dared to explore the high seas of love and friendship among the turmoil of pirate life. The spirit of Stede Bonnet and Captain Blackbeard will live on in the hearts of fans, making this cancelation a fitting finale to a thrilling story.

