Who was Adan Canto? 'The Cleaning Lady' star passes away at 42 after battle with cancer

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Adan Canto, who had starred in several television shows, including Netflix's Narcos, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Designated Survivor, and Fox's The Cleaning Lady, passed away on Monday following a quiet battle with appendiceal cancer.

Canto most recently starred in The Cleaning Lady, a drama series on Fox, where he played the male lead for the first two seasons. Even though he was unable to film when the next Season 3 got underway in December after the strikes ended, Canto still intended to return to the cast later in the season. In the Season 3 premiere, the show will pay tribute honoring its star.

Who was Adan Canto?

Early life

Canto was born in Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico in 1981, and grew up in Texas. He left home at the age of 16 to pursue a career as a singer and guitarist in Mexico City. Before getting discovered for a significant part in Kevin Williamson's 2013 Fox drama series The Following, he began performing in regional ads and TV shows.

Career

Canto eventually made the transition to theater after landing the lead role in the All About My Mother adaption directed by Pedro Almodóvar. In the first season of the Fox drama series The Following in 2013, Canto made his television debut in the United States as Paul Torres. In 2014, he was chosen to play Sunspot in the blockbuster movie X-Men: Days of Future Past. Canto was a

In the eagerly awaited film Bruised, Canto was paired with Halle Berry. In 2013, Canto established Canto House Pictures as his production firm. In 2014, he directed his debut short film, Before Tomorrow. The Shot, a historical drama set in 1844 Texas and Canto's most recent short film, won multiple festival prizes in 2020 including Best Narrative Short Film. Canto was cast as mobster Arman Morales in March 2020 for the FOX series The Cleaning Lady, in which he played for two seasons.

Personal life

While filming The Following in Brooklyn, New York in 2012, Canto met American sculptor and painter Stephanie Lindquist. The 2014 short film Before Tomorrow marked their first artistic collaboration. The two got married in June 2017 and welcomed their first baby in 2020 and second child in 2022.

