Happy Birthday Bob Odenkirk: When Better Call Saul Star Revealed How 2021 Heart Attack Changed His Life

Bob Odenkirk is someone who has consistently delivered amazing performances in many highly acclaimed projects such as Better Call Saul, Nobody, and many more. The actor, born on October 22, 1962, has turned 62 this year.

As he celebrates his birthday, here is a look back at the time when the Breaking Bad star opened up about how his life had taken a dramatic turn following his 2021 heart attack.

In a March 2023 article, Bob Odenkirk stated, "I'm still coming to terms with it," while reflecting on his life and the heart attack during an interview with PEOPLE.

For those who may not know, Odenkirk experienced a serious heart attack while filming scenes for his character Saul Goodman, from the still-legendary series Better Call Saul. According to the outlet, the actor had no recollection of the terrifying incident, after which he was rushed to a hospital in Albuquerque.

During the conversation with the outlet, the star—who also provided the voice for Winston Deavor in the 2018 animated film Incredibles 2—shared that he often thinks about how many people prayed for him, wishing him good health and giving him strength during that frightening health scare.

"Saul isn't a particularly good person! But it was extremely touching," Odenkirk remarked. "And I can only be appreciative of it and try to make something good come from it," added the actor, who also stars in Lucky Hank.

At some point in the interview, Odenkirk also mentioned his deep love for his family, which includes his wife, comedy manager Naomi Odenkirk, and their children: son Nate and daughter Erin, whom he shares with Naomi.

Reflecting on his life during the interview, the Little Women actor added that he was trying to live in the present while also making time for himself. He noted that when someone keeps jumping from one project to another, "you deprive yourself of the fun of the experience."

Bob Odenkirk’s most acclaimed role happens to be Saul Goodman from the 2015 crime drama series Better Call Saul, created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould for AMC.

The series served as a prequel to Breaking Bad, with some of its scenes even taking place during the timeline of the legendary 2008 series, which starred Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

With Odenkirk now fit and healthy, we look forward to seeing more great years of his work and wish him continued success.

