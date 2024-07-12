'As A Purely Light Character': Bob Odenkirk Discusses Why Steve Carell Was Chosen For The Role Of Michael Scott In The Office Over Him

Bob Odenkirk shared why he believes Steve Carell landed the role of Michael Scott in The Office. On the Office Ladies podcast with Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, Odenkirk talked about his audition for the part per THR.

He said, "I am, in a strange way, a very earnest person for a person in comedy," he added, "It's one of the reasons I think Steve Carell is a better, you know, is the one who got the role."

Bob Odenkirk discusses why Steve Carell landed the role of Michael Scott over him

Odenkirk further continued, "I think I bring with me a little bit too much earnest seriousness, and it’s just kinda there. And there’s nothing I can do about it except play other roles where it’s helpful to have that. "

Fischer remembered preparing for the audition with Odenkirk, who admitted, "You know, you just don't believe me as a purely light character. You don't. You just are looking for the darkness."

Odenkirk, known for his role as Saul Goodman in the dark comedy-drama Better Call Saul, praised The Office and its creator, Greg Daniels. He said, "The Office was exactly what it needed to be, what you guys did, and Steve did, was exactly what it needed to be. And it was great."

Bob Odenkirk has found success playing Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, a role that's both funny and serious. Fans got a glimpse of what he might have been like as Michael Scott when he played a similar character in the last season of The Office.

Odenkirk's performance as the manager of a real estate company, where Pam interviews for a job, was meant to remind viewers of Michael Scott. Odenkirk said he based his performance on Steve Carell's portrayal of Michael, as a tribute to Carell.

The Office is streaming on Peacock, where a sequel series is in the works.

About the anticipated The Office sequel

Earlier this year, NBC announced that The Office would have a spinoff series. Greg Daniels, who adapted the BBC series for U.S. audiences in 2005, will work with Nathan for You co-creator Michael Koman on the project. The new show is described as a mockumentary series set in the same universe as the original.

