That Broke Me A Little': Terrence Howard Claims Robert Downey Jr Ghosted Him After He Sacrificed Iron Man Role For Actor

Terrence Howard is known for having a long history with Marvel as he joined the franchise in its first film, Iron Man, reprising the role of James Rhodes aka War Machine. However, Howard’s partnership with Marvel didn’t last that long and he got replaced by Don Cheadle in the successive films. As per Howard’s recent confession during these tough times, he asked Robert Downey Jr for help but the Iron Man star simply ghosted him.

Further, the Empire star revealed spending $1 Million to help Robert Downey Jr get cast for the titular role of Tony Stark. However, as per him his favor was not well returned as RDJ simply ignored his calls and messages to help him save his role of War Machine.

Terrence Howard gave $1M to allow Robert Downey Jr. to audition for the role of Iron Man

Terrence Howard made some shocking revelations, as he was featured on the podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience . The Empire hardly held back as he called out the fan-favorite superhero, Robert Downey Jr for his bitter betrayal. Howard revealed that he was already cast for the second-leading role of the first Iron Man film as James Rhodes, even before the face for Tony Star was finalized.

It is reported that the studios had the name of Clive Owen for the main role. Robert Downey Jr on the other hand was desperate to get the role but the studio was not even allowing him to audition due to his shady past and legal troubles. As per Howard, at that time, RDJ’s wife, Susan Downey approached him and shared her concerns.

Terrence Howard added that he decided to directly call the producer Avi Arad, and upon being educated about the studio’s problems. He offered 1 million from his fat paycheck of 4 and a half million to convince the producer Arad to sign a bond with Robert Downey Jr, eventually allowing the actor to audition and get his dream role.

Howard said, “I love Robert. I love what he does. I loved him in Weird Science. Well if Robert wants to come in… So I called Avi Arad immediately. He was the producer on it and I’m like, ‘Avi, I hear Robert wants to come in but you guys don’t even let him audition.’ He’s like, ‘No, we can’t bond him.’ I’m like, ‘Instead of the 4 and a half you want to give me, why don’t you take a million dollars for the bond for him and let him audition.’ So he gets the part. Robert is like, ‘I love you. Thank you so much.’”

How did Robert Downey Jr betrayed Terrence Howard

Things were going all well until the studios and Terrence Howard started having rough times, and the studio decided to recast the role of Rhodes, bringing Don Cheadle into the franchise. As per Howard the studios who initially signed a three-film contract with him asked him to renegotiate his paycheck for the second film. The studios decided to only offer 1 million to him, significantly reducing Howard’s salary from the pre-decided amount of 8 million.

Talking about his difficult times he shared that he asked RDJ for help to save his role, but the Iron Man star who was busy shooting Sherlock Holmes at that time, didn’t revert to a single call or text of Howard, ghosting him at the time of help. Further, RDJ didn’t even bother to check on Howard until three years later when they accidentally stumbled upon an event.

“When this other thing happened, I’m calling Robert and he’s doing Sherlock Holmes. I called him 27 times and I left a message. I’m calling his assistant. I’m like, ‘I need the help I gave you.’ I didn’t hear from him until 3 years later when I bumped into him at Brian Grazer’s wedding. But at that time I’d had Empire or whatever and I came back he was like, ‘Oh but everything worked out for you.’ That broke me a little bit,” the Empire star recalled.

Terrence Howard’s recent confession surely brought some dirt on the pleasing image of Robert Downey Jr. Though the Oppenheimer star has yet to share his side of the story, it can not be denied that Howard’s confession surely took everyone by surprise.

