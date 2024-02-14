Watch: Dana White Stuns Howie Mendel And UFC Fans As He Walks Off Podcast Less Than A Minute After It Started

Dana White recently has been making headlines, and the reason is not something any fan would have thought. The CEO of UFC recently appeared on the ' Howie Mandel Does Stuff ' show where a small incident took place, which shocked the fans.

Dana White left comedian Howie Mandel's podcast 30 seconds after he joined. Many are perplexed as to the precise reason for the UFC CEO's decision to leave the event. But it has sparked a flurry of amusing fan responses.

The podcast started with Mandel giving a glowing tribute to White, expressing his gratitude for the 54-year-old's time. But Dana White ended the conversation with saying and exiting, "Thank you for the kind words. I appreciate it. I am so f***ing tired of doing podcasts. I'm literally done with them. I'm not doing any more podcasts."

“Well deserved walk off”, says a fan on Dana White walking out

On X/Twitter, a video of the incident—which was probably a hilarious prank—was circulated. Mandel's complimentary remarks about White caused him to quickly leave the podcast, much to the amusement of social media users worldwide.

A fan on X reacted and loved what Dana White did as he compared Howie Mendel to Jimmy Kimmel. “Well deserved walk off...Howie's worse than Kimmel”

Advertisement

Other fans on X found it rude that Dana White left the podcast just like that.

While another fan thinks it is a marketing tactic used to gain more audience.

The media frequently criticizes White's practices for his own fighters, and he is well-known for his bold nature and tense relationship with them. He has, however, seldom experienced issues when listening to podcasts.

At the UFC 298 pre-fight news conference, there will probably be a lot of inquiries about whether the event with Mandel was real or humorous.

ALSO READ: Does Dana White have a wife? Personal life of UFC president explored