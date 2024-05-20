The Garfield Movie: Chris Pratt voiced animation grosses around USD 50 million even before domestic release

The Garfield Movie, voiced by Chris Pratt, has collected around 50 million dollars at the global box office till 19th May, 2024. The film is yet to release in USA and plenty other traditional box office friendly markets. The Garfield Movie should gain momentum once it hits the theatres in US on 24th May, 2024. As for now, Mexico is ruling the roost with contributions of around 15 million dollars of the around 50 million dollars that it has grossed.

The Garfield Movie Has Grossed Around 50 Million Dollars, Before Its Domestic Release On 24th May, 2024

The Garfield Movie is expected to take a very good start at the US box office. The trade estimates the Chris Pratt movie to open in the vicinity of 50-60 million dollars. This would be with competition from a well accepted movie like IF, which would be in its second weekend. The film will positively top 150 million dollars globally by the end of its first weekend at the domestic box office.

The Garfield Movie Ends Up As The Second Most Preferred Movie Option In India Among Hollywood Films

The Garfield Movie remained the second most preferred Hollywood film at the Indian Box Office, behind the holdover release Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes. It could not manage to trend hourly on Indian movie ticketing application, BookMyShow. Based on the data shared, the movie sold around 65000 tickets from the booking app, which is alright for an animated film in India, as the Indian market is not too big on animation. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Watch The Garfield Movie Trailer

About The Garfield Movie

One stormy night, little Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt) is left in the shade of a garbage bin by his father Vic (voiced by Samuel L Jackson), as he goes to search for food. Little Garfield sees a boy Jon (voiced by Nicholas Hault) having pizzas at a restaurant across the street and goes to the window. Jon, who is quite lonely himself, is kind enough to offer him his food and then also take him home.

Garfield grows to be a food-loving and home-loving cat, who is having the time of his life, except for the Mondays in which he is taken to the vet. One night, Garfield and Odie, Jon's pet dog, are kidnapped and dragged into a mess that Vic has found himself in. The story that follows, shows how the trio go about their mission in hand, make new friends along, get out of the mess and take their revenge.

The Garfield Movie In Theatres

The Garfield Movie is playing in theatres in select countries. The movie will release in almost all major markets by the 24th of May, 2024.

ALSO READ: The Garfield Movie Box Office India: Chris Pratt voiced movie opens low; Shall gain momentum after US release