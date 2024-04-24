Howie Mandel, the host of the original Deal or No Deal show and the executive producer of its spin-off show, has passed on the torch to Joe Manganiello. He is the new host of Deal or No Deal Island and Mandel is all praises of him, saying he is nailing it!

"Epic! He's amazing," said Mandel to People in a recent interview. Explaining how the Magic Mike actor was a perfect fit for the job, Mandel said, “He loves adventure. He loves gamesmanship, and I think he's handling the position wonderfully and I am so excited about being a small part of that show.”

What Did Howie Mandel Say About The Show Deal or No Deal Island?

With a whopping $200 million cash prize, the highest since the premiere of the franchise in 2005, the latest spin-off series is "dangerous, exciting, and bigger than anything, even from the original," the Canadian comedian and actor said.

"People can be bitten by snakes. They can drown in the mud, they're in the jungle. It's epic. It checks every box of everything that people want to see," he said while jokingly adding that Manganiello is "almost as handsome as me."

What Is The Show Deal or No Deal Island About?

Deal or No Deal Island is a “spin on the classic game” in which the contestants are sent to the mysterious Banker’s secret island to engage in a completely immersive, season-long competition for the cash at stake.

Premiered on February 26 on NBC, the spin-off reality game show features 13 contestants including former Deal or No Deal model Claudia Jordan and former Survivor contestant "Boston" Rob Mariano.

NBC Announced Joe Manganiello As New Host of Deal or No Deal Island

In September last year, NBC released a statement announcing Manganiello as the new host of the spin-off show. “The role of Deal or No Deal host has always been held by someone charming, hilarious and devastatingly handsome,” said Corie Henson, Executive Vice President, of Unscripted Content, NBC Universal Entertainment. “When we took the show out of the studio and transported the game to the Banker’s island, Joe was the obvious choice. He loves all kinds of games, lives for adventure and isn’t afraid to stare down a snake or two to help players win a life-changing payday and, hopefully, beat the Banker at his own game.”

Regarding the opportunity, Manganiello told People earlier that he is a big fan of game shows and that Mandel and Survivor host Jeff Probst have been his inspiration. “I was waiting for the right opportunity to happen and this was it. I was asked to be on Survivor at one point. I was offered Fear Factor — not the original, but after (Joe) Rogan stepped aside, I was offered the next incarnation. So they pitched me the show, (Deal or No Deal Island). I was like, you have no idea who you're talking to. I'm a big fan of game shows. One of the huge draws is to see how people interact with each other.”