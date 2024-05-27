'Has No Browsing Capability': Lily Allen Reveals She And Husband David Harbour Control Apps On Each Other's Phone

Lily Allen has disclosed her phone use habits and how she depends on her husband David Harbour for access. The British singer revealed that she and her husband have restrictions on the apps that each of them can have on their phones in a recent interview with The Sunday Times.

Lilly Allen says she uses a child-specific phone

Allen claims that this is because she uses a child-specific phone that needs to be connected to a parent. Allen said, "I now have a kids’ phone called Pinwheel. It has no browsing capability and no social media, but you can still have Uber and Spotify. “My husband is the caregiver on it, so he controls what I’m allowed to have as an app on my phone. I’m the controller of his as well.”

The singer continued to jest about how the two of them behave like parents to one another. She said, "Because they’re made for kids, he’s [listed as] my parent and I’m his parent.‘ What’s your child’s name? David, aged 50.”

She also mentioned the effects of cutting back on her phone use. Smartphones have destroyed my brain's creative side. Everyone, in my opinion, feels the same," she remarked. "I don't know of anyone who could claim that having a smartphone has improved their quality of life. I believe it has wiped off our species. The fact that they are made to be so addicting is appalling. Different people possess different addictive personalities. It is evil."

About David Harbour and Lilly Allen

In the past, Allen had disclosed that the COVID-19 pandemic was the reason why she and Harbour were able to tie the knot. After first connecting on the exclusive dating app Raya, a year later, in 2020, the couple got married in Las Vegas. Allen has two girls with her former spouse, Sam Cooper. The former couple divorced in 2018 after parting ways in 2016.

