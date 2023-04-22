Have Blueface and Chrisean Rock parted their ways? Here's what we know

Blueface and Chrisean Rock are currently making headlines for their relationship status. Last month the couple had a spat on social media after which it looked that they were parting ways but recently on an interview they were seen discussing about baby names. Chrisean is pregnant with Blueface’s child and it seems that for now they will be sticking together. However, there fiery exchange on social media made people question if they had parted ways. The couple who has been dating since 2020 appears to have a volatile relationship after Chrisean in an Instagram live accused Blueface of cheating. In October 2022, she tweeted and ended their relationship after the latter shared a video with another woman.

What did Blueface say?

The fight started after Blueface posted a series of tweets where he wrote: "Have you ever noticed when you treat a b**** like s*** they act right and when you too nice too them, they take advantage." Later he launched it into a rap, in which he said that women who sleep with "a thousand n*****" are "hoes" and if he sleeps with "a thousand b******" he's a 'player'." The rapper further added: "I can’t be a man to no women that think they can do what men can do and it’s equal." Moreover, after posting these tweets, he then threatened to leave Chrisean and criticised her appearance. He wrote: "She pregnant missing a tooth with 7 tattoos finna make a fool of herself."

How did Chrisean Rock respond?

Chrisean responded to Blueface's tweets by saying: "I take you serious. You just hate me [right now]. I don't need the next n**** I got myself." She further added that she doesn't regret anything about herself and said Blueface's rant was a "low blow coming from a man that knows he loves me." Chrisean ended it by saying: "I get it I’m not mad at him or bout whatever I’m grateful you loved me this far. I’ll never stop loving you. You so angry u can just fight with yourself. Don’t feel bad for me...Plus I’m grown I did this to myself."

ALSO READ: Celebrity Social Media, 22 April 2023: Kylie Jenner to Nick Jonas, here’s today’s celebrity Instagram roundup