Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 lands in legal trouble; complaint filed over THIS reason: Report

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi kicked off the filming for Jolly LLB 3 recently. They announced the same by sharing a playful video on social media, sparking excitement online. Now, in a recent update, it was reported that Jolly LLB 3 has landed into legal trouble.

A complaint has been lodged against Jolly LLB 3 for allegedly damaging the integrity of the judiciary. According to a report in NBT, the District Bar Association President Chandrabhan has purportedly lodged a complaint against Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's movie.

As per the report, the hearing of the case, filed against Jolly LLB 3’s actors, director, and producer, will take place today. Chandrabhan also requested to halt the film's shoot, citing the mockery of the judicial system in the previous two parts.

The Bar President expressed concern over the portrayal of legal professionals and judges in the film. He stated that it doesn't align with real-world scenarios. According to him, such depiction tarnishes the judiciary's standing and the image of legal practitioners. The Bar President stressed that the complaint aims to ensure that filmmakers take these issues into account during production.

As per NBT, talking about the complaint, Chandrabhan Singh Rath said, "This decision has been taken after watching the first and second parts of Jolly LLB. It seems that the filmmakers, directors, and actors do not respect the dignity and honor of the judiciary of the country at all.”

He continued, “The shooting of Jolly LLB 3 is underway in villages and areas around Ajmer, including the district magistrate's office, which will continue for several days. Even during the shooting of this film, the image, respect, and dignity of the judiciary, including judges, do not seem to be taken seriously at all."

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi recently took to social media and dropped a funny video as they began the shooting of Jolly LLB 3 in Ajmer. Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, “Ab original kaun aur duplicate kaun, yeh toh pata nahi. But this sure is going to be a jolly good ride !! Stay with us. Jai Mahakaal.”

About the Jolly LLB franchise

The first installment of the Jolly LLB franchise hit screens in 2013, with Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. A sequel followed in 2017, with Akshay Kumar taking over from Arshad Warsi. Huma Qureshi also joined the ensemble cast.

