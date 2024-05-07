'AI Got You Too, BEWARE': Katy Perry's Own Mother Got Fooled Into Believing Roar Singer Attended Met Gala 2024

Katy Perry has pulled off some pretty unreal looks at past Met Galas. However, nothing compares to this year, as the images that surfaced of Perry on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art are actually not real.

Perry went viral on the 2024 Met Gala night during the event's coverage after images made the rounds online that seemingly showed Perry on theme with a billowing floral gown. The dress code, The Garden of Time, takes its cue from the 1962 short story of the same name by J.G. Ballard and blends seamlessly with the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

Katy Perry's mother got fooled of her attending the Met Gala

Katy Perry was a victim of AI on May 6, when an image of her at the Met Gala was created, which was not her, and the dress she was wearing was fake, despite being on the theme of Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

Perry caught wind of the AI deepfake and posted it to Instagram, along with a text she got from her mom, Mary Perry. Her mom wrote, "Ha Feather! Didn't know you went to the Met. What a gorgeous gown. You look like the Rose Parade, you are your own float lol." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The singer responded to her mom, "lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE!"

Perry’s post was captioned, “Couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work.” On the last slide of her post, Perry shared a muted video of her seeming recording a new track in the studio.

Advertisement

The post comes after Perry hinted at her return with an upcoming single, describing it as one of her biggest yet, but no further details have been revealed. Perry's most recent studio album was Smile in 2020.

In a two-star review of the record, NME wrote: “As much as you want ‘Smile’ to be a return to form, her fifth album’s songs fail to grip. All in all, ‘Smile’ lacks the fireworks of Perry’s record-breaking years.”

Last December, it was reported that the pop star was gearing up to release her most personal material yet in 2024. It was said at the time that plans for a world tour were also underway. Perry had previously hinted at her next album while on stage during her Las Vegas residency last summer. “If you can’t love me at my ‘Witness’ or ‘Smile’ era, then you can’t love me in my KP6 era,” she told the audience.

Katy Perry is known for always serving iconic Met Gala looks

Katy Perry is well-known for going all in on the dress code for the star-studded soirée. The singer told PEOPLE in 2022 that for her, the event is all about experimenting and having fun. "At the Met Gala, especially, I really lean into the theme and have fun with it," she said.

At the 2019 Camp-themed gala, Perry memorably transformed herself into a walking chandelier with help from Jeremy Scott, then-creative director of Moschino. Her Swarovski crystal-covered minidress was encircled by a 3D chandelier corset complete with illuminated candles. She topped off the look with a smaller chandelier headpiece. For the afterparty that year, she donned a hamburger ensemble.

In 2018, Perry wore a gold chainmail minidress with feathered angel wings, a nod to the Heavenly Bodies theme. In a 2023 fashion flashback, she recalled the challenges of achieving the ethereal look. In 2016, she wore a goth-glam look at the annual fashion gala in a black-and-green Prada gown, adorned with gold chains, keys, and charms. She also had a '90s Tamagotchi dangling from the dress for a whimsical touch. Perry's fashion journey continues to be a topic of interest.

In recent years, Perry has opted for more toned-down looks on the Met Gala carpet, while still delivering a dose of fashion drama. Ahead of the 2022 event, she acknowledged the importance of mixing it up to maintain the element of surprise.

Advertisement

"It would be pretty obvious for me to go play the kooky, crazy, wild, big, fun, colorful card," she told Page Six at the time. "I think this time I'm going to play a whole different card."

As for some of her wilder looks of the past, Perry told PEOPLE she's setting aside some of her favorites for her daughter, Daisy Dove, whom she shares with partner Orlando Bloom, to wear one day.

"I kind of already have a vault," she said in 2021. "I'm saving things for her. I don't know where she's going to be able to wear all these crazy outfits, but I'm saving them for her."

ALSO READ: 'I Will Be Impressed': Katy Perry Jokingly Asks Orlando Bloom To Put His Socks In The Right Place In Hilarious IG Post