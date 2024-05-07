PICS: Mallika Sherawat pens heartfelt note for ‘mentor' Mahesh Bhatt; calls herself 'truly grateful'

Mallika Sherawat made her big Bollywood debut with the film produced by Mahesh Bhatt, Murder, in 2004. The movie played a pivotal role in shaping Sherawat's career and propelled her to establish a name in the industry. Sherawat is known for her versatile acting and dancing skills. She has not only won the hearts of fans but also earned a special place for herself in the entertainment business.

Now, the actress took to social media, shared pictures with Mahesh Bhatt and also penned a heartfelt note for him.

Mallika Sherawat meets Mahesh Bhatt and pens a heartfelt note

On Instagram, the Welcome actress shared some pictures with director and producer Mahesh Bhatt. She expressed her gratitude towards him and called herself truly grateful to learn from him. Mallika captioned the post, "In Mahesh Bhatt I hv found not only a mentor but also a role model who’s passion, dedication & fearlessness continue to inspire me. His words of encouragement during moments of doubt hv been a source of strength. I’m truly grateful to have the opportunity to learn from him @maheshfilms."

Mallika Sherawat and Mahesh Bhatt's filmography

Mallika Sherawat started with small roles before getting noticed in the movie Khwahish in 2003. In 2004, her role in Murder was a big hit and helped her become a popular actress. She acted in many Hindi films throughout the 2000s, including comedies like Welcome and Double Dhamaal. She even appeared in an American TV show called Hawaii Five-0. Mallika has been in a few films recently, including a Chinese movie titled Time Raiders in 2016.

The actress is also known for her hit dance numbers like Mayya Mayya from Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai starrer Guru, Jalebi Bai from Double Dhamaal, and many more.

Mahesh Bhatt on the other hand, is known for directing and producing some hit movies like Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi, Raaz, Murder, Sadak, Gangster, Woh Lamhe, Jannat, CityLights, and many more.

