'Went Through The Process': Michelle Yeoh On Her New Look For Met Gala 2024

Met Gala means fashion, it means a glamorous look aligned with the theme and some new looks. The night celebrates the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” set to showcase fashion’s history with nearly 250 of the most beautiful archival designs ever made. The theme for the night is “The Garden of Time,” based on the 1962 short story written by author J.G. Ballard.

And, Malaysian Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh took the attention once again with her new look. And, she described to PEOPLE the dress and the inspiration behind that design.

Michelle Yeoh stuns at Met Gala with new look

Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh captivated the audience at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City with her stunning outfit that resembled tin foil. The Malaysian actress opted for a Balenciaga design that became one of the standout looks of the evening.

During an interview with People, Michelle Yeoh shared insights into the creative process behind the dress. The design, she explained, was inspired by Demna, the creative designer at Balenciaga, who drew from his own childhood memories to create the unique gown. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

"He said it was something he did when he was a young child, playing with tin foil and making dresses on his sister's toys," Yeoh remarked. The playful childhood idea came full circle with this gown, showcasing Demna's ability to bring whimsical concepts into high fashion.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2024: Why Is The Carpet For Fashion's Biggest Night Green This Year? Explained

Yeoh not only donned an eye-catching dress but also revealed a bold new hairstyle: a short, edgy bob. She pointed out that her entire look was a collaborative effort with Demna and his team at Balenciaga, involving not just the dress, but also the jewelry, hair, and makeup.

"This is my new look," Yeoh said. "Working with Demna, it's the whole (look). It's not just a dress. It's the jewellery, it's the hair, it's the makeup. So we all went through the process."

Yeoh's collaboration with Balenciaga's creative designer showcased the meticulous effort that goes into creating a standout look for a high-profile event like the Met Gala. Her appearance became one of the night's highlights.

Michelle Yeoh has attended Met Gala 2023

Michelle Yeoh, a familiar face at the Met Gala, didn't disappoint this year. Fresh off receiving the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom, Yeoh turned heads with her unique look.

Yeoh is no stranger to the glitz and glam of the Met Gala. Past appearances saw her grace the red carpet in stunning designs by Karl Lagerfeld and Prabal Gurung. This year's theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," inspired Yeoh to embrace a whole new look.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Fashionable Couples At Met Gala 2024: From Chris Hemsworth-Elsa Pataky To Sabrina Carpenter-Barry Keoghan

Just days before the Met Gala, Yeoh was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden. During the ceremony where Yeoh received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, President Biden praised her for her contributions to American culture.

In his speech, he highlighted her role in "bridging cultures, not only to entertain but also to inspire and open hearts." Biden acknowledged Yeoh's ability to break through barriers, commending her for her dedication to enriching and enhancing the cultural landscape.

The Met Gala, known as "fashion's biggest night out," is an annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. This black-tie extravaganza, held the first Monday in May, is a vital source of funding for the institute.

ALSO READ: Michelle Yeoh Receives Prestigious Presidential Medal Of Freedom From Joe Biden; DEETS