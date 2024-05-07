Dhruv Vikram starrer Bison's director Mari Selvaraj opens up on the sports drama; says it's fictional, not a biopic

After appearing alongside his father Chiyaan Vikram in the Karthik Subbaraj film Mahaan, actor Dhruv Vikram is all set to collaborate with director Mari Selvaraj for his next movie. The recently announced film, Bison is said to be a sports drama that centers on a kabaddi player.

In a conversation with Times of India, the Karnan director revealed that the film is a fictional story that will revolve around kabaddi. He added that there were several reports about it being a biopic, but that is not the case.

Dhruv Vikram and Mari Selvaraj's movie Bison is not a biopic?

For those who are unaware, the movie was first said to be a biopic about kabaddi player Manathi Ganeshan, who came from a humble background but achieved great success, including winning the Arjuna award and competing at the Asian level. The storyline was supposed to take place in the 1990s.

However, it seems that these claims have been debunked by the director himself with the upcoming film being a fictional one. Moreover, Mari Selvaraj also revealed that the team is planning to shoot the film in Tirunelveli for 60 days and will later move to Chennai for the rest. Along with that, he was also asked about the movie's tagline "Kaalamaadan" which he conveyed is the central theme of the film, that will be understood once everyone watches it.

The upcoming flick Bison features an ensemble cast of actors like Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Lal, Pasupathy, Kalaiyarasan, Hari Krishnan, and many more in key roles. Furthermore, the film is bankrolled by director Pa Ranjith and also has Nivas K Prasanna handling the musical side of the film. The director had also specified that he chose the latter as the composer because he needed a fresh treatment for the movie and that this decision had nothing to do with the issue between Ranjith and Santhosh Narayanan.

Check out the first look of Dhruv Vikram's Bison

Dhruv Vikram’s last appearance

Dhruv Vikram was last seen playing a leading role in the film Mahaan, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The action thriller flick featured him alongside his father Chiyaan Vikram who played the role of Gandhi Mahaan, abandoned by his family.

In turn, the latter becomes an infamous liquor baron of his region, and his son grows up to be an extremist Gandhian person, vowing to take revenge. The film was a direct OTT release on Amazon Prime and received critical acclaim.

