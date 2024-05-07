Met Gala 2024: Jeremy Strong Channels Kendall Roy As He Graces The Green Carpet With Wife Emma Wall

Met Gala 2024 gave almost every star who arrived at the event, a chance to portray something special. While some paid tributes to the late actors, some were praised for their two-time appearances at the event held on May 6. However, Jeremy Strong came forth with a familiar look that he had donned before.

If not the exact look, the actor donned a few brands that reminded everyone of his most acclaimed character, Kendall Roy from the HBO series Succession.

Jeremy Strong wore Kendall Roy’s brand

Jeremy Strong is no stranger to classic and lavish brands. While playing the character of Kendall Roy, in one of the most admired shows produced by HBO Entertainment, Succession, Strong has been surrounded by some dear brands that defined his looks in the series.

Arriving on the green carpet at the one event that is widely appreciated not just in the Hollywood film industry but also in the fashion as well as music fields, The Judge actor was seen wearing an iconic brand, which also happens to be Roy’s favorite, Loro Piana.

Seen to be present at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York City, with his wife Emma Wall, the Emmy Award winner was seen wearing a two-piece suit by the aforementioned brand.

This piece of clothing featured a clean cream hue that even had a touch of a bunch of flowers. The flowers were of the same color and were placed on the left lapel of the Loro Piana suit that the actor wore.

Well, even though The Big Short actor came up with something that attracted the fans of Succession the most, there was a lot to be noticed within the outfit of the star.

The creative outfit of actor

Skipping the usual tie or bow tie, Jeremy Strong again wore a flower on his neck. This whole attire went perfectly with the theme of the Met Gala 2024, which was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, while the official dress code was The Garden of Time.

The actor then wore matching trousers, along with some black leather loafers, which were again from an Italian hyper-luxury label.

The most amazing thing about his Met Gala fits was his wristwatch, which was a Richard Milles RM UP-01. This watch measured just 1.75mm in thickness, making it the thinnest watch in the whole world.

