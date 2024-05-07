Met Gala 2024: Internet disappointed over similarities between Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif’s floral sarees; calls out Sabyasachi

The biggest festival of fashion Met Gala 2024 recently concluded at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and the internet is chirping. The red carpet saw some of the finest arts, crafts, and walks of all time. Indian actress Alia Bhatt was one of those who seamlessly stole the show with her charm and an outfit that is receiving massive praise over the internet.

It did not take long for the eagle-eyed Internet users to dig back in time and point out how Alia’s exquisite Sabyasachi Mukherjee saree was allegedly a close replica of the designer’s own outfits.

What’s the controversy around Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s floral saree worn by Alia Bhatt?

A thread on Reddit emerged this morning which pointed out that before Alia, Sabyasachi made actresses Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif wear similar kind of sarees. Deepika donned a sheer tulle saree with floral applique at an award function in 2017, while Katrina wore a similar one during her pre-wedding celebrations in 2021. See here:-

Several users jumped to confirm the same in the comment section. One of them wrote, "Alia should have opted for GG or RM, sabya's designs are so repetitive it sore to the eyes now." Another added, "I was telling y'all that these designs are common in India, Sabya himself has rinsed and repeated it so many times…. And Alia should really blast on Sabya man. Wtf." The third said, "Sabya ran out of ideas."

More about Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala 2024 look

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adjania, Alia’s saree had a 23-foot-long embroidered train which took 163 dedicated craftsmen and a total of 1965 man-hours to create. The saree that is blowing the internet’s mind has been hand-embroidered with silk floss, glass beading, and gemstones. Tinted in pink and green hues, with beaded border tassels and a ruffled pleat, Alia’s blouse had a sweetheart neckline and a tulle bow detail on the back.

For the unversed, Alia made her Met Gala debut in 2023 in a stunning Prabal Gurung ensemble. The Highway actress paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld through her white pearl gown. This year, Bhatt’s color palette was a homage to nature’s beauty, echoing the earth, sky, and sea.

