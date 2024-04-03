'He Was There With Me': Drake Bell Reveals How Josh Peck Was 'Sensitive' When He Reached Out After Abuse Revelation

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Many disturbing revelations are emerging from the behind-the-scenes of different TV shows. Former child actors, who have suffered from sexual abuse in the past, are bravely sharing their stories.

Among them is Drake Bell. Recalling the difficult experiences he faced while working on a Nickelodeon show, the actor also remembers a close friend who offered him much-needed support.

Drake Bell speaking about Josh Peck

Drake Bell, known for his role on the teen show Drake and Josh, recently opened up about the sexual abuse he suffered at age 15. During an appearance on Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, he named Brian Peck, the Nickelodeon dialogue coach, as his abuser.

Following this revelation, fans of the series urged Josh, Drake's co-star on the Nickelodeon show, to make a public statement.

However, the 37-year-old Superhero Movie star recently revealed that Josh had reached out to him privately.

Speaking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast on Tuesday, Drake said, "He reached out to me privately and, you know, didn't go straight to the media because, you know he was there with me and, and saw what I was going through."

He further explained, "I think that when he just knew how sensitive this was for me, and after of course watching the documentary, he learned of so much that I had gone through."

The iCarly star also mentioned that although Josh didn't have a complete understanding, he sensed something was amiss.

Drake Bell about how Josh Peck supported him

During the podcast, Drake Bell elaborated on how Josh Peck supported him as a friend and handled the situation with care.

"I think that he was just so sensitive and made sure to reach out to me privately rather than just going straight to social media or something," he stated.

In 2004, when the case surfaced, Brian pleaded no contest to the charge of oral copulation with a minor under 16. The dialogue coach also pleaded no contest to a charge of performing a lewd act on a teen.

The identity of the young star was kept confidential as he was still a minor at the time. The coach was sentenced to 16 months in prison and was required to register as a sex offender.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

