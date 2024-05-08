Kaley Cuoco's Daughter Gets Kissed by Every Animal on Rescue Ranch

When American actress and The Wedding Ringer star Kaley Cuoco welcomed daughter Matilda with partner Tom Pelphrey, she immediately introduced her to animals. Cuoco joked, “If you don't like animals, I'm sending you back.” Luckily, Matilda's early words included dog, which is a good sign.

The Young Sheldon star cares for horses, donkeys, chickens, goats, cows, and pigs at Cuoco's ranch in Thousand Oaks, just northwest of Los Angeles.

Based on a true story, star creates a family haven with Petting Zoo on Ranch

All creatures are family to the Based on a True Story star, who purchased the property six years ago and constructed everything from scratch, including a petting zoo and modern chandeliers for the expansive barn.

"I'm known for rescuing dogs, but now I've broadened my care to include farm animals, Thoroughbreds, and retired racehorses," says the Oh Norman! co-founder. "Any creature with four legs is welcome here; it's become a magical sanctuary where no one is turned away."

Kaley Cuoco's daughter Matilda grows up surrounded by horses and responsibility

"I have videos of us in the animal area, with all the goats coming up to her and every animal giving her kisses and licks," Cuoco says, laughing. "It's a good thing; she's already getting germ-free. Let's just get it all."

"We sit outside, admire the view, have a glass of wine, and suddenly it's 8 p.m. because time seems to stand still here," Cuoco adds. "This was my dream."

From playing catch with her father to one day teaching her daughter to ride, the Flight Attendant star cherishes every moment at the ranch.

